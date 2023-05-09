Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

Tuesday, May 9

Boston at Atlanta
TBS 7 p.m.
Bob Costas, Ron Darling

Washington at San Francisco
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m
Local Simulcast

Texas at Seattle [Alt: Marlins at Diamondbacks]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Wednesday, May 10

Detroit at Cleveland
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee [Alt: Tigers at Guardians, 1]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at Atlanta [Alt: Cardinals at Cubs, 7:30]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA

San Diego at Minnesota
MLB.TV 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Thursday, May 11

NY Mets at Cincinnati
MLB.TV 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Diego at Minnesota [Alt: Mets at Reds, 12:30]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at Arizona
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday, May 12

Seattle at Detroit
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Baltimore
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees [Alt: Pirates at Orioles]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Kansas City at Milwaukee
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
TBA

Chi Cubs at Minnesota
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
TBA

San Diego at LA Dodgers [Alt: Rangers at A’s]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Saturday, May 13

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees [Alt: Mariners at Tigers]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Cincinnati at Miami
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Oakland
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA

Houston at Chi White Sox
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

San Diego at LA Dodgers
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Sunday, May 14

LA Angels at Cleveland,
Peacock 11:30 a.m.
Chris Vosters, TBA

Atlanta at Toronto [Alt: Reds at Marlins]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Philadelphia at Colorado
MLB.TV 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Oakland
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

St. Louis at Boston
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!

