Tuesday, May 30
Philadelphia at NY Mets
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
Pittsburgh at San Francisco [Alt: Yankees at Mariners]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Washington at LA Dodgers
ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, May 31
Texas at Detroit [Alt: Angels at White Sox, 2 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cincinnati at Boston
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Mets [Alt: Brewers at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA
Colorado at Arizona
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Seattle [Alt: Rockies at Diamondbacks]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Thursday, June 1
Milwaukee at Toronto
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Mets [Alt: Brewers at Blue Jays]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Miami
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Colorado at Arizona
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Houston
FS1 7 p.m.
TBA
Friday, June 2
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
Apple TV+ 5 p.m.
TBA
Cleveland at Minnesota
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
TBA
Seattle at Texas
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Baltimore at San Francisco
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at LA Dodgers [Alt: Orioles at Giants]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, June 3
Tampa Bay at Boston
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Houston [Alt: Blue Jays at Mets]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Cleveland at Minnesota
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski
Chi Cubs at San Diego
FS1 10 p.m.
TBA
Sunday, June 4
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Peacock 11:30 a.m.
Brendan Burke, TBA
Toronto at NY Mets [Alt: Phillies at Nationals]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Houston
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at Arizona
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Baltimore at San Francisco [Alt: Braves at Diamondbacks]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!