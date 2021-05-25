Tuesday, May 25

Philadelphia at Miami, MLB.TV 6:40 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1 8 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Eric Karros

Texas at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at A’s]

Wednesday, May 26

St. Louis at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Dan O’Dowd, Carlos Pena, Mike Petriello [Alt: Orioles at Twins – 1 p.m.]

Texas at LA Angels, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at Boston, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN 7:40 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian & Marly Rivera

San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 10:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, May 27

Philadelphia at Miami, YouTube Noon – Scott Braun, Dan Plesac, Cliff Floyd & Christina De Nicola

Colorado at NY Mets, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Pirates – 12:30 p.m.]

San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, MLBN 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Brewers – 1 p.m.]

Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Nationals]

Baltimore at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]

Friday, May 28

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLBN/ESPN+ 2p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci & Ken Rosenthal [Alt: Marlins at Red Sox]

LA Angels at Oakland, MLB.TV 9:40 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, May 29

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at Houston, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Yankees at Tigers]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Atlanta at NY Mets, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, TBA & Ken Rosenthal

Milwaukee at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA, A.J. Pierzynski

Texas at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]

Sunday, May 30

Milwaukee at Washington, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Red Sox]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Monday, May 31

Minnesota at Baltimore, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA

Boston at Houston, ESPN 4 p.m. – TBA

LA Angels at San Francisco, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA

NY Mets at Arizona, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Dodgers]

