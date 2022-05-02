Monday, May 2

LA Angels at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Dan Plesac, & John Morosi [Alt: Mariners at Astros, 8 p.m.]

NY Yankees at Toronto, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Oakland, MLBN 11 p.m. (JIP) – RSN Simulcast

Tuesday, May 3

Atlanta at NY Mets – Game 1, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at Miami, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at NY Mets, FS1 6:30 p.m. – TBA

NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Red Sox]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Kelly Crull

Wednesday, May 4

Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Guardians]

San Diego at Cleveland, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Yankees at Blue Jays]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Rockies, 10 p.m.]

Thursday, May 5

LA Angels at Boston, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Brewers]

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at Colorado, YouTube 3 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

Toronto at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Guardians, 6 p.m.]

St. Louis at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Mariners]

Friday, May 6

All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Boston, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher

Oakland at Minnesota, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Seattle, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, May 7

All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]

Detroit at Houston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

St. Louis at San Francisco, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA

Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Angels]

Sunday, May 8

All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV

Chi White Sox at Boston, NBC/Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA

Detroit at Houston, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Twins]

Washington at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at San Francisco, MLBN 5 p.m. (JIP) – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Angels]

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez

h/t Sammy!