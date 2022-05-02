Monday, May 2
LA Angels at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Dan Plesac, & John Morosi [Alt: Mariners at Astros, 8 p.m.]
NY Yankees at Toronto, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Oakland, MLBN 11 p.m. (JIP) – RSN Simulcast
Tuesday, May 3
Atlanta at NY Mets – Game 1, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at Miami, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at NY Mets, FS1 6:30 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Red Sox]
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Kelly Crull
Wednesday, May 4
Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Guardians]
San Diego at Cleveland, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Yankees at Blue Jays]
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Rockies, 10 p.m.]
Thursday, May 5
LA Angels at Boston, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Brewers]
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Colorado, YouTube 3 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
Toronto at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Guardians, 6 p.m.]
St. Louis at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Mariners]
Friday, May 6
All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV
LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Boston, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher
Oakland at Minnesota, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Seattle, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, May 7
All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]
Detroit at Houston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
St. Louis at San Francisco, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Angels]
Sunday, May 8
All non-national TV games will be available on MLB.TV
Chi White Sox at Boston, NBC/Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA
Detroit at Houston, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Twins]
Washington at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at San Francisco, MLBN 5 p.m. (JIP) – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Angels]
LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez
