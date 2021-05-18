Tuesday, May 18
NY Yankees at Texas, ESPN 8 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza
Cleveland at LA Angels, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, May 19
Chi White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Chi Cubs, MLBN 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Braves]
NY Yankees at Texas, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, May 20
San Francisco at Cincinnati, YouTube 12:35 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Cubs]
Houston at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [MLBN JIP at 5 p.m.]
Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7:20 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, May 21
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN/MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at San Diego, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Giants – 9:30 p.m.]
Saturday, May 22
Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Rangers]
Boston at Philadelphia, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski
Chi Cubs at St. Louis, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Oakland at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Padres – 8:30 p.m.]
Sunday, May 23
Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Phillies]
Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
Monday, May 24
Tampa Bay at Toronto Blue Jays, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Miami, ESPN+ 6:40 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Chi White Sox, ESPN 8 p.m. – TBA
Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!