Tuesday, May 18

NY Yankees at Texas, ESPN 8 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza

Cleveland at LA Angels, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, May 19

Chi White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at Chi Cubs, MLBN 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Braves]

NY Yankees at Texas, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, May 20

San Francisco at Cincinnati, YouTube 12:35 p.m. – TBA

NY Yankees at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Cubs]

Houston at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [MLBN JIP at 5 p.m.]

Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7:20 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, May 21

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN/MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at San Diego, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Giants – 9:30 p.m.]

Saturday, May 22

Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Rangers]

Boston at Philadelphia, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Oakland at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Padres – 8:30 p.m.]

Sunday, May 23

Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Phillies]

Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Monday, May 24

Tampa Bay at Toronto Blue Jays, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Miami, ESPN+ 6:40 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Chi White Sox, ESPN 8 p.m. – TBA

Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

h/t Sammy!