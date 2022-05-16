Monday, May 16

Houston at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]

Atlanta at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]

Tuesday, May 17

White Sox at Kansas City, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur, & Heidi Watney

Arizona at LA Dodgers (Game 2), MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]

Wednesday, May 18

Atlanta at Milwaukee, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Rays]

Detroit at Tampa Bay, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]

Seattle at Toronto, ESPN+/MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Blue Jays]

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, YouTube 7:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Amy Gutierrez

Thursday, May 19

NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at NY Mets, ESPN+/MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]

Seattle at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: D’backs at Cubs – 7:30 p.m.]

Friday, May 20

Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Apple TV 6:30 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]

Saturday, May 21

Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Oakland at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, May 22

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, Jim Edmonds, Bob Walk

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox]

NY Mets at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN+/MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]

Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez

