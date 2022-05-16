Monday, May 16
Houston at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]
Atlanta at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]
Tuesday, May 17
White Sox at Kansas City, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur, & Heidi Watney
Arizona at LA Dodgers (Game 2), MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]
Wednesday, May 18
Atlanta at Milwaukee, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Rays]
Detroit at Tampa Bay, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at A’s]
Seattle at Toronto, ESPN+/MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Blue Jays]
Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, YouTube 7:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Amy Gutierrez
Thursday, May 19
NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at NY Mets, ESPN+/MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]
Seattle at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: D’backs at Cubs – 7:30 p.m.]
Friday, May 20
Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Apple TV 6:30 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA
San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]
Saturday, May 21
Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at San Francisco, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Oakland at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, May 22
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, Jim Edmonds, Bob Walk
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox]
NY Mets at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN+/MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]
Chi White Sox at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez
h/t Sammy!