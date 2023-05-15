Monday, May 15
NY Yankees at Toronto
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Seattle at Boston [Alt: Yankees at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Yonder Alonso, & Jon Morosi
Minnesota at LA Dodgers
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tuesday, May 16
Chi Cubs at Houston
TBS 8 p.m.
Don Orsillo, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur
Minnesota at LA Dodgers [Alt: Phillies at Giants, 9:30 PM]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, May 17
Pittsburgh at Detroit
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Arizona at Oakland
ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Baltimore
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Toronto
ESPN+ 7 p.m
Local Simulcast
Seattle at Boston [Alt: Rays at Mets]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at Texas [Alt: Guardians at White Sox]
MLBN 10 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Thursday, May 18
Tampa Bay at NY Mets [Alt: Angels at Orioles, 12:30 PM]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Chi White Sox
ESPN+ 2 p.m./MLBN JIP
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Toronto
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at St. Louis [Alt: Yankees at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Friday, May 19
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Baltimore at Toronto
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
Seattle at Atlanta
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
LA Dodgers at St. Louis [Alt: Rockies at Rangers]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at LA Angels
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, May 20
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
LA Dodgers at St. Louis
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Seattle at Atlanta
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Jason Benetti, AJ Pierzynski
Minnesota at LA Angels
MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m
Local Simulcast
Boston at San Diego [Alt: Twins at Angels]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, May 21
NY Yankees at Cincinnati
Peacock 11:30 a.m.
Brendan Burke, TBA, & Ahmed Fareed
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Philadelphia [Alt: Mariners at Braves]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Miami at San Francisco
ESPN+ 4 p.m
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at LA Angels [Alt: Red Sox at Padres]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at NY Mets
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
