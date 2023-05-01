Monday, May 1
San Francisco at Houston
FS1 7 p.m.
TBA
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers [Alt: Reds at Padres]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Tuesday, May 2
Toronto at Boston
TBS 7 p.m.
Bob Costas, Ron Darling
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers [Alt: Reds at Padres, 9:30]
MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, May 3
San Francisco at Houston
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Boston [Alt: Guardians at Yankees]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci, Jon Morosi
Baltimore at Kansas City
ESPN+ 7:30 p.m
Local Simulcast
Seattle at Oakland [Alt: Brewers at Rockies]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Thursday, May 4
LA Angels at St. Louis [Alt: Mets at Tigers]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Detroit
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Chi White Sox
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at Miami [Alt: Mariners at A’s]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Boston
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, May 5
Miami at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Cincinnati
Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.
TBA
Minnesota at Cleveland
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
LA Dodgers at San Diego [Alt: Nationals at Diamondbacks]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Seattle
ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, May 6
Miami at Chi Cubs [Alt: Tigers at Cardinals]
MLBN/ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay [Alt: Marlins at Cubs]
MLBN 5 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Baltimore at Atlanta
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Boston at Philadelphia
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Houston at Seattle [Alt: Dodgers at Padres]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, May 7
Baltimore at Atlanta
NBC 11:30 a.m.
Matt Vasgersian, TBA
Miami at Chi Cubs
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Seattle [Alt: Brewers at Giants]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Texas at LA Angels
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney