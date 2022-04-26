Tuesday, April 26

NY Mets at St. Louis, TBS 7:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Heidi Watney

LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Giants]

Wednesday, April 27

NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at Cincinnati, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Yankees]

Houston at Texas, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Angels]

Thursday, April 28

Colorado at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Rays]

Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Miami at Washington, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Diamondbacks at Cardinals, 8 p.m.]

Friday, April 29

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Kansas City, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher

Washington at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, April 30

LA Angels at Chi White Sox, FS1 4 p.m. – Len Kasper, A.J. Pierzynski

Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1 7 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Detroit at LA Dodgers, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Rockies, JIP]

Sunday, May 1

Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

ESPN2- Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez

h/t Sammy!