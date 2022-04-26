Tuesday, April 26
NY Mets at St. Louis, TBS 7:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Heidi Watney
LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Giants]
Wednesday, April 27
NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Cincinnati, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Yankees]
Houston at Texas, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Angels]
Thursday, April 28
Colorado at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Rays]
Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Washington, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Diamondbacks at Cardinals, 8 p.m.]
Friday, April 29
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Kansas City, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher
Washington at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, April 30
LA Angels at Chi White Sox, FS1 4 p.m. – Len Kasper, A.J. Pierzynski
Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1 7 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Detroit at LA Dodgers, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Rockies, JIP]
Sunday, May 1
Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
ESPN2- Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez
h/t Sammy!