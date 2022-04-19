Tuesday, April 19

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Detroit, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Mets]

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur & Heidi Watney

Wednesday, April 20

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLBN 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Rockies]

San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]

Toronto at Boston, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at A’s]

Thursday, April 21

San Francisco at NY Mets, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Miami, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Cubs, 7:30 p.m.]

Texas at Seattle, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, April 22

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Cincinnati, Apple TV 6:30 p.m. – TBA

Colorado at Detroit, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Oakland, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – TBA

Saturday, April 23

Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Nationals]

Chi White Sox at Minnesota, FS1 4 p.m. – Aaron Goldsmith, Eric Karros, & Ken Rosenthal

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 8:30 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Mets at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.]

Kansas City at Seattle, ESPN+ 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at LA Angels, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, April 24

Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Yankees, 1:30 p.m.]

Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Toronto at Houston, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Diamondbacks, 4:30 p.m.]

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez

Monday, April 25

San Francisco at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Cardinals, 7:30 p.m.]

Cleveland at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN + 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

