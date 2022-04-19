Tuesday, April 19
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Detroit, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Mets]
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur & Heidi Watney
Wednesday, April 20
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLBN 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Rockies]
San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]
Toronto at Boston, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at A’s]
Thursday, April 21
San Francisco at NY Mets, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Miami, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Cubs, 7:30 p.m.]
Texas at Seattle, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, April 22
Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Cincinnati, Apple TV 6:30 p.m. – TBA
Colorado at Detroit, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Oakland, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, April 23
Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Nationals]
Chi White Sox at Minnesota, FS1 4 p.m. – Aaron Goldsmith, Eric Karros, & Ken Rosenthal
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 8:30 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Mets at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.]
Kansas City at Seattle, ESPN+ 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at LA Angels, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, April 24
Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Yankees, 1:30 p.m.]
Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Houston, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Diamondbacks, 4:30 p.m.]
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez
Monday, April 25
San Francisco at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Cardinals, 7:30 p.m.]
Cleveland at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN + 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!