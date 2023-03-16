Thursday, March 16th
Houston @ Seattle, 10:30 PM ESPN
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor McGregor
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp
Saturday, March 18th
DC @ St. Louis, 7 PM FX
John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Harry Douglas, Stormy Buonantony
Orlando @ Vegas, 10 PM FX
Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Eric Mac Lain, Tiffany Blackmon
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp
Sunday, March 19th
Arlington @ San Antonio, 9 PM ESPN2
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Kris Budden, Katie George
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp
All games can be streamed on ESPN+.