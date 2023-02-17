Saturday, February 18th
Vegas @ Arlington, 3 PM ABC
Tom Hart, Greg McElroy, Cole Cubelic, Katie George
Orlando @ Houston, 8:30 PM ESPN/FX
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Ian Fitzsimmons, Taylor McGregor
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp
Sunday, February 19th
St. Louis @ San Antonio, 3 PM ABC
Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Eric Mac Lain, Tiffany Blackmon
Seattle @ DC, 8 PM ESPN
John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Harry Douglas, Stormy Buonantony
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp
All games will also air on SiriusXM Channel 81 and can be streamed via ESPN+.