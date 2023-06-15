123rd U.S. Open
The Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
June 15-18
NBC, USA Network, Peacock
NBC Broadcast Team
Play by Play: Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Steve Sands
Analysts: Paul Azinger, Brandel Chamblee, Nick Dougherty, Brad Faxon, Paul McGinley, Morgan Pressel
Tower: Curt Byrum, Brad Faxon, Peter Jacobsen, Steve Sands, Jimmy Roberts
On-Course: Notah Begay III, Jim Gallagher Jr., Smylie Kaufman, Arron Oberholser, John Wood
Interviews: Damon Hack
Essays: Jimmy Roberts
Featured Groups/Holes
Play by Play: Cara Banks, Steve Burkowski, Justin Kutcher, George Savaricas, Steve Schlanger
Analysts: John Cook, Jim Gallagher Jr., Tripp Isenhour, Paige Mackenzie, Arron Oberholser, Craig Perks, Mark Rolfing
On-Course: Gary Christian, Tripp Isenhour, Ned Michaels, Johnson Wagner
Available on Peacock and USGA streaming platforms
US Open Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, June 15
First Round, Peacock, 9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m.
First Round, USA 1-8 p.m.
First Round, NBC 8-11 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Second Round, Peacock 9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Second Round, USA 1-8 p.m.
Second Round, NBC 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Third Round, NBC 1-11 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Final Round, Peacock, 12-1 p.m.
Final Round, NBC 1-10 p.m.
h/t Sammy!