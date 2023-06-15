Announcing SchedulesGolfNBCBy Joe Lucia on

123rd U.S. Open
The Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
June 15-18
NBC, USA Network, Peacock

NBC Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Steve Sands

Analysts: Paul Azinger, Brandel Chamblee, Nick Dougherty, Brad Faxon, Paul McGinley, Morgan Pressel

Tower: Curt Byrum, Brad Faxon, Peter Jacobsen, Steve Sands, Jimmy Roberts

On-Course: Notah Begay III, Jim Gallagher Jr., Smylie Kaufman, Arron Oberholser, John Wood

Interviews: Damon Hack

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

Featured Groups/Holes

Play by Play: Cara Banks, Steve Burkowski, Justin Kutcher, George Savaricas, Steve Schlanger

Analysts: John Cook, Jim Gallagher Jr., Tripp Isenhour, Paige Mackenzie, Arron Oberholser, Craig Perks, Mark Rolfing

On-Course: Gary Christian, Tripp Isenhour, Ned Michaels, Johnson Wagner

Available on Peacock and USGA streaming platforms

US Open Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, June 15

First Round, Peacock, 9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Round, USA 1-8 p.m.

First Round, NBC 8-11 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Second Round, Peacock 9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Second Round, USA 1-8 p.m.

Second Round, NBC 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Third Round, NBC 1-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Final Round, Peacock, 12-1 p.m.

Final Round, NBC 1-10 p.m.

