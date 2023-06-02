2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights

NHL on TNT

Game Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 3rd at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV

Game 2: Monday, June 5th at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV

Game 3: Thursday, June 8th at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV

Game 4: Saturday, June 10th at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV

Game 5: Tuesday, June 13th at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; 8 PM TNT, truTV*

Game 6: Friday, June 16th at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV*

Game 7: Monday, June 19th at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; 8 PM TNT, TBS, truTV*

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Final game announcers: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Darren Pang & Jackie Redmond

NHL on TNT Face Off/NHL on TNT Post Game Show

Wayne Gretzky, Henrik Lundqvist, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette & Liam McHugh

Airs on TNT, TBS (except Game 5), and truTV at 7 PM. Post Game Show airs on TNT after each game.

Streaming

The NHL Stanley Cup Final will stream on the TNT, TBS, and truTV apps and websites.