Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.

Thursday, November 2 Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Prime 8:15 p.m.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Ross Tucker Sunday, November 5 Miami vs. Kansas City in Frankfurt

NFLN 9:30 a.m.

Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales

Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock Minnesota at Atlanta

FOX 1 p.m.

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink LA Rams at Green Bay

FOX 1 p.m.

Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Max Starks Washington at New England

FOX 1 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn, Rob Ninkovich Seattle at Baltimore

CBS 1 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Compass Media: Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger Arizona at Cleveland

CBS 1 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Amanda Renner Tampa Bay at Houston

CBS 1 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn Chicago at New Orleans

CBS 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross Indianapolis at Carolina

CBS 4:05 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Sports USA: Josh Appel, Charles Arbuckle NY Giants at Las Vegas

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin Dallas at Philadelphia

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi Buffalo at Cincinnati

NBC 8:20 p.m.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli Monday, November 6 LA Chargers at NY Jets

ABC/ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Guests TBA

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner Byes: Denver, Detroit, San Francisco, Jacksonville h/t Sammy!