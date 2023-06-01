2023 NBA Finals
Denver Nuggets s Miami Heat
ESPN on ABC
Game Schedule
- Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at Ball Arena, Denver; ABC 8:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at Ball Arena, Denver; ABC 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at Kaseya Center, Miami; ABC 8:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Friday, June 9 at Kaseya Center, Miami; ABC 8:30 p.m.
- Game 5: Monday, June 12 at Ball Arena, Denver; ABC 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at Kaseya Center, Miami; ABC 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at Ball Arena, Denver; ABC 8 p.m.*
*if necessary
NBA Finals game announcers: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
Reporter: Lisa Salters
Rules analyst: Steve Javie
NBA Countdown
Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon
Insider: Adrian Wojnarowski
Airs on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. and on ABC and ESPN2 and 8 p.m.
NBA in Stephen A’s World
Stephen A. Smith; Guests TBA
Airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for Game 1.
NBA Today
Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, Adrian Wojnarowski
Airs on ESPN at 3 p.m. live from game sites.
Hoop Streams
Cassidy Hubbarth, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson
Airs 30 minutes before tip-off on ESPN app, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.
ESPN Deportes
Ernesto Jerez, Fabricio Orberto
Reporter: Sebastian Christensen
ESPN Radio
Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, P.J. Carlesimo
Reporter: Rosalyn Gold-Onwude
Heat Local Radio
English: Jason Jackson
Spanish: José Pañeda, Joe Pujala
Nuggets Local Radio
Jason Kosmicki
Streaming
The NBA Finals will stream on the ESPN app and website.
NBA TV GameTime at the NBA Finals
Hosts: Matt Winer, Chris Miles
Reporters: Jared Greenberg, Dennis Scott
Analysts
Games 1-2: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Grant Hill
Game 3-4: Kenny Smith, Isiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford
Game 5*: Isiah Thomas, Steve Smith and Brendan Haywood
Game 6*: Grant Hill, Jamal Crawford and Steve Smith
Game 7*: Isiah Thomas, Grant Hill and Brendan Haywood
*if necessary
