NBA Western Conference Finals
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
ESPN/ABC
Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters
NBA Countdown: Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon; Adrian Wojnarowski (NBA Insider)
- NBA Countdown begins 30 minutes before tip off
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, PJ Carlesimo, & Jorge Sedano
Hoop Streams: Cassidy Hubbarth, Christine Williamson, Brian Windhorst
- Hoop Streams begins roughly 30 minutes before tip off
- Available to watch on ESPN Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels and ESPN app
NBA in Stephen A’s World: Stephen A. Smith, guests
- Alternate broadcast available during Game 1, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Streaming: ESPN app/website
Western Conference Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Tue, May 16; at Ball Arena, Denver, ESPN 8:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Thu, May 18; at Ball Arena, Denver, ESPN 8:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Sat, May 20; at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, ABC 8:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Mon, May 22; at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, ESPN 8:30 p.m.
- Game 5: Wed, May 24; at Ball Arena, Denver, ESPN 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 6: Fri, May 26; at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, ESPN 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 7: Sun, May 28; at Ball Arena, Denver, ESPN 8:30 p.m.*
*if necessary
NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Inside the NBA: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith
- Inside the NBA begins one hour before tip off and concludes with a 30 minute postgame show
ESPN Radio: Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, & Rosalyn Gold-Onwude
Streaming: The NBA on TNT can streamed at TNTDrama.com or the TNT and Bleacher Report apps
Eastern Conference Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Wed, May 17; at TD Garden, Boston, TNT 8:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Fri, May 19; at TD Garden, Boston, TNT 8:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Sun, May 21; at Kaseya Center, Miami, TNT 8 p.m.
- Game 4: Tue, May 23; at Kaseya Center, Miami, TNT 8:30 p.m.
- Game 5: Thu, May 25; at TD Garden, Boston, TNT 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 6: Sat, May 27; at Kaseya Center, Miami, TNT 8:30 p.m.*
- Game 7: Mon, May 29; at TD Garden, Boston, TNT 8:30 p.m.*
*if necessary
