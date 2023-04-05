The Masters 2023
Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA
CBS & ESPN
April 6th- April 9th
CBS TV Broadcast
Lead: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman
Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (on-course), Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon
Interviews: Amanda Renner
Masters Live
Amen Corner (11-13): Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
15 & 16 Holes: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels
Featured Groups – Morning: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost, Billy Kratzert
Featured Groups – Afternoon: Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed
ESPN
Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange
Interviews: Michael Eaves
Analysts: CBS Masters Announcers
ESPN Deportes: John Sutcliffe, Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo
Welcome to the Masters: Scott Van Pelt, Marty Smith, Michael Collins
Sirius XM
Lead: Mike Tirico, Steve Melnyk (Thursday & Friday), Rocco Mediate (Saturday & Sunday)
Additional play by play: Taylor Zarzour
Additional commentary: Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson, Jason Sobel
Streaming
All broadcasts stream on Masters.com; ESPN broadcasts stream on ESPN website and app; CBS broadcast stream on CBS Sports website and app and Paramount+; featured groups and holes stream on ESPN+ ESPN website, and app
The Masters Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, April 6
Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Round, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Second Round, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Masters Live Streaming Schedule
Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7
Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Amen Corner (11-13), 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Featured Holes (15-16), 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9
Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Amen Corner (11-13), 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Featured Holes (15-16), 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.