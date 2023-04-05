The Masters 2023

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

CBS & ESPN

April 6th- April 9th

CBS TV Broadcast

Lead: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman

Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (on-course), Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon

Interviews: Amanda Renner

Masters Live

Amen Corner (11-13): Grant Boone, Mark Immelman

15 & 16 Holes: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels

Featured Groups – Morning: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost, Billy Kratzert

Featured Groups – Afternoon: Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed

ESPN

Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange

Interviews: Michael Eaves

Analysts: CBS Masters Announcers

ESPN Deportes: John Sutcliffe, Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo

Welcome to the Masters: Scott Van Pelt, Marty Smith, Michael Collins

Sirius XM

Lead: Mike Tirico, Steve Melnyk (Thursday & Friday), Rocco Mediate (Saturday & Sunday)

Additional play by play: Taylor Zarzour

Additional commentary: Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson, Jason Sobel

Streaming

All broadcasts stream on Masters.com; ESPN broadcasts stream on ESPN website and app; CBS broadcast stream on CBS Sports website and app and Paramount+; featured groups and holes stream on ESPN+ ESPN website, and app

The Masters Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 6

Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Round, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Second Round, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Masters Live Streaming Schedule

Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7

Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner (11-13), 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Featured Holes (15-16), 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9

Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Amen Corner (11-13), 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Featured Holes (15-16), 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.