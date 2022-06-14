Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Commentators: Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan
Stanley Cup Pregame: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, Mark Messier, Barry Melrose
Streaming: All ESPN Streaming platforms
Additional Broadcasts
CBC/SportsNet (Canada): Chris Cuthbert, Craig Simpson, Dave Amber, & Kyle Bukauskas
Sports USA Radio: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Billy Jaffe
Stanley Cup Final Broadcast Schedule
Game 1: Wed, June 15, at Ball Arena, Denver, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 2: Sat, June 18, at Ball Arena, Denver, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 3: Mon, June 20, at Amalie Arena, Tampa, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 4: Wed, June 22, at Amalie Arena, Tampa, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 5: Fri, June 24, at Ball Arena, Denver, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 6: Sun, June 26, at Amalie Arena, Tampa, ABC 8 p.m.*
Game 7: Tue, June 28, at Ball Arena, Denver, ABC 8 p.m.*
*if necessary
