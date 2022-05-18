104rd PGA Championship
Southern Hills Championship Course, Tulsa
TV: CBS & ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+ & Paramount+
May 19 – 22
CBS TV Broadcast
Lead: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo
Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman
On-Course Reporters: Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost
Interviews: Amanda Remner
ESPN
Lead: Scott Van Pelt, David Duval
Hole announcers: Curtis Strange, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming
Interviews: Michael Eaves, Gene Wojciechowski, Marty Smith
On-course Reporters: Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley, John Maginnes
Analysts: CBS Talent
ESPN PGA Championship Alternate Broadcast (ESPN/ESPN+)
Hosts: Joe Buck, Michael Collins
Guests: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jon Hamm, Charles Barkley, Troy Aikman, Fred Couples, Josh Allen, more guests TBA
Streaming
Featured Groups: George Savaricas, Dave Feldman, Taylor Zarzour, Peter Burns, Will Haskett, Steve Schlanger, Eric Rothman, Wes Durham
Featured Group Analysts: Mark Wilson, Mark Brooks, Scott Varplank, Paul Stankowski, Suzy Whaley, Colin Swatton, Steve Scott, Karen Stupples
On-course reporters: Smiley Kaufman, Chantel McCabe, Carl Paulson, Ned Michaels, Matt Every, Ewan Porter, Gary Christian
Featured Holes: Grant Boone, Mark Donaldson, Steve Scott, Matt Every, Jeff Sluman, Jane Crafter
PGA Championship Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, May 19
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN 1 p.m.; ESPN2 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
First Round, ESPN 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, May 20
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN 1 p.m.; ESPN2 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Second Round, ESPN 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN/ESPN+ 9 a.m.; ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Third Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Third Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN/ESPN+ 9 a.m.; ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Final Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Final Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Streaming Schedule
Thursday, May 19
First Round, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -2 p.m.; 8 p.m.
Featured Group 1 , ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Featured Group 2,3,4 , ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m
Friday, May 20
Second Round, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -2 p.m.; 8 p.m.
Featured Group 1 , ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Featured Group 2,3,4 , ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 8:15 a.m. – 8 p.m
Saturday, May 21
Third Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -10 a.m.
Third Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m
Sunday, May 22
Final Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Final Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m.
h/t Sammy!