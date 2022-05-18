104rd PGA Championship

Southern Hills Championship Course, Tulsa

TV: CBS & ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ & Paramount+

May 19 – 22

CBS TV Broadcast

Lead: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo

Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman

On-Course Reporters: Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost

Interviews: Amanda Remner

ESPN

Lead: Scott Van Pelt, David Duval

Hole announcers: Curtis Strange, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming

Interviews: Michael Eaves, Gene Wojciechowski, Marty Smith

On-course Reporters: Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley, John Maginnes

Analysts: CBS Talent

ESPN PGA Championship Alternate Broadcast (ESPN/ESPN+)

Hosts: Joe Buck, Michael Collins

Guests: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jon Hamm, Charles Barkley, Troy Aikman, Fred Couples, Josh Allen, more guests TBA

Streaming

Featured Groups: George Savaricas, Dave Feldman, Taylor Zarzour, Peter Burns, Will Haskett, Steve Schlanger, Eric Rothman, Wes Durham

Featured Group Analysts: Mark Wilson, Mark Brooks, Scott Varplank, Paul Stankowski, Suzy Whaley, Colin Swatton, Steve Scott, Karen Stupples

On-course reporters: Smiley Kaufman, Chantel McCabe, Carl Paulson, Ned Michaels, Matt Every, Ewan Porter, Gary Christian

Featured Holes: Grant Boone, Mark Donaldson, Steve Scott, Matt Every, Jeff Sluman, Jane Crafter

PGA Championship Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, May 19

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN 1 p.m.; ESPN2 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

First Round, ESPN 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, May 20

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN 1 p.m.; ESPN2 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Second Round, ESPN 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN/ESPN+ 9 a.m.; ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Third Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Third Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins, ESPN/ESPN+ 9 a.m.; ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Final Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Final Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming Schedule

Thursday, May 19

First Round, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -2 p.m.; 8 p.m.

Featured Group 1 , ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Featured Group 2,3,4 , ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m

Friday, May 20

Second Round, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -2 p.m.; 8 p.m.

Featured Group 1 , ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Featured Group 2,3,4 , ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 8:15 a.m. – 8 p.m

Saturday, May 21

Third Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 8 a.m. -10 a.m.

Third Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m

Sunday, May 22

Final Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Final Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m.

h/t Sammy!