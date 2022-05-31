Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

Streaming: All ESPN Streaming platforms

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Wed, June 1: at Madison Square Garden, New York – ESPN 8 p.m.

Game 2: Fri, June 3: at Madison Square Garden, New York – ESPN 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sun, June 5: at Amalie Arena, Tampa – ABC 3 p.m.

Game 4: Tue, June 7: at Amalie Arena, Tampa – ESPN 8 p.m.

Game 5: Thu, June 9: at Madison Square Garden, New York – ESPN 8 p.m.*

*Game 6: Sat, June 11: at Amalie Arena, Tampa – ESPN 8 p.m.*

*Game 7: Tue, June 14: at Madison Square Garden, New York – ESPN 8 p.m.*

*if necessary

Western Conference Final

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers

TNT: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Nabil Karim (Games 1 & 2)

TNT: Kenny Albert, Keith Jones, Darren Pang, Meaghan Mikkelson (Games 3 & 4)

Streaming: TNTDrama and app

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Tue, May 31 at Ball Arena, Denver – TNT 8 p.m.

Game 2: Thu, June 2 at Ball Arena, Denver – TNT 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sat, June 4 at Rogers Arena, Edmonton – TNT 8 p.m.

Game 4: Mon, June 6 at Rogers Arena, Edmonton – TNT 8 p.m.

Game 5: Wed, June 8 at Ball Arena, Denver – TNT TBA*

Game 6: Fri, June 10 at Rogers Arena, Edmonton – TNT TBA*

Game 7: Sun, June 12 at Ball Arena, Denver – TNT TBA*

*if necessary

h/t Sammy!