Preseason Week 3
Thursday, August 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, NFLN 8 p.m. – Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, & Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex
San Francisco at Houston, Prime 8:15 p.m. – Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit & Kaylee Hartung
Friday, August 26
Seattle at Dallas, NFLN 8 p.m. – Bill Jones, Babe Laufenberg, Isaiah Stanback & Kyle Youmans
Saturday, August 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, NFLN 3 p.m. – Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, & Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley
LA Rams at Cincinnati, NFLN 6 p.m. – Mike Watts, Anthony Munoz & Marisa Contipelli
Minnesota at Denver, NFLN 9 p.m. – Steve Levy, Chad Brown, Ryan Harris & Rod Mackey
Sunday, August 28
NY Giants at NY Jets, NFLN 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht & Otis Livingston
Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS 4:30 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
NFL Network broadcast crews based on home team, apologies for any inaccuracies.
h/t Sammy!