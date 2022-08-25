Preseason Week 3

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, NFLN 8 p.m. – Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, & Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex

San Francisco at Houston, Prime 8:15 p.m. – Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit & Kaylee Hartung

Friday, August 26

Seattle at Dallas, NFLN 8 p.m. – Bill Jones, Babe Laufenberg, Isaiah Stanback & Kyle Youmans

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, NFLN 3 p.m. – Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, & Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley

LA Rams at Cincinnati, NFLN 6 p.m. – Mike Watts, Anthony Munoz & Marisa Contipelli

Minnesota at Denver, NFLN 9 p.m. – Steve Levy, Chad Brown, Ryan Harris & Rod Mackey

Sunday, August 28

NY Giants at NY Jets, NFLN 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht & Otis Livingston

Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS 4:30 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

NFL Network broadcast crews based on home team, apologies for any inaccuracies.

h/t Sammy!