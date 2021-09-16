Thursday, September 16
NY Giants at Washington, NFL 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Sunday, September 19
New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m.
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale
Cincinnati at Chicago, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin
SportsUSA Radio: Larry Kahn, Mark Carrier
Houston at Cleveland, CBS 1 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & A.J. Ross
LA Rams at Indianapolis, FOX 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Lindsay Czarniak
Denver at Jacksonville, CBS 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Buffalo at Miami, FOX 1 p.m.
Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, & Sarah Kustok
New England at NY Jets, CBS 1 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins
San Francisco at Philadelphia, FOX 1 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake
Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Brian Baldinger
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, CBS 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Mike Tannenbaum, & Michele Steele
Minnesota at Arizona, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Kelly Stouffer, & Ian Fitzsimmons
Dallas at LA Chargers, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson
Compass Media: Kevin Ray, Danny White
Tennessee at Seattle, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Sharree Burruss
Sports USA: John Ahlers, Hank Bauer
Kansas City at Baltimore, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya
Universo: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Jorge Andres & Veronica Contreras
Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker
Monday, September 20
Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters
ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, & John Sutcliffe
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Tony Boselli