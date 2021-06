Western Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Rachel Nichols (Games 3-7); Cassidy Hubbarth (Game 2)

ESPN Radio: Mark Jones, Doris Burke

Streaming: ESPN.com & App

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 2: Tue, June 22, at Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, ESPN 9 p.m.

Game 3: Thu, June 24, at Staples Center, Los Angeles, ESPN 9 p.m.

Game 4: Sat, June 26, at Staples Center, Los Angeles, ESPN 9 p.m.

Game 5: Mon, June 28 at Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, ESPN 9 p.m.

Game 6: Wed, June 30, at Staples Center, Los Angeles ESPN 9 p.m.*

Game 7: Fri, July 2, at Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, ESPN 9 p.m.*

*If necessary

Eastern Conference Finals

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

TNT: Marv Albert, Reggie Miller & Stephanie Ready

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry

Streaming: TNTDrama & App

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Wed, June 23, at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, TNT 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Fri, June 25, at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, TNT 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sun, June 27, at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, TNT 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tue, June 29, at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, TNT 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Thu, July 1, at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, TNT 8:30 p.m.*

Game 6: Sat, July 3, at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, TNT 8:30 p.m.*

Game 7: Mon, July 5, at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, TNT 8:30 p.m.*

*If necessary

