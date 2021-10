Thursday, September 30

7:30 PM- Virginia at Miami-FL

ESPN: Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.

8 PM- UAPB at Prairie View A&M

ESPNU: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Friday, October 1

7 PM- Dartmouth at Penn

ESPNU: Eric Frede, Jack Ford

7:30 PM- Houston at Tulsa

ESPN: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

8 PM- Iowa at Maryland

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

9 PM- BYU at Utah State

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, October 2

Noon- Michigan at Wisconsin

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Westwood One: Jim Miller, Sam Neidermann

Noon- Texas at TCU

ABC, ESPN3: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Noon- Arkansas at Georgia

ESPN: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Touchdown Radio: Brett Dolan, Gino Torretta

Noon- Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2: Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Noon- Memphis at Temple

ESPNU: Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason

Noon- Tennessee at Missouri

SEC: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Noon- Minnesota at Purdue

B1G: Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, Coley Harvey

Noon- Charlotte at Illinois

B1G: Chris Vosters, Stanley Jackson, Krystle Rich

Noon- Western Michigan at Buffalo

CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Ross Tucker

Noon- Pitt at Georgia Tech

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Noon- Toledo at UMass

FloFootball, NESN+: Jay Burnham, Andy Gresh, Matt Goldstein

Noon- Stony Brook at Rhode Island

YurView NE, FloFootball: Stone Freeman, Kyle Rowley

Noon- Yale at Lehigh

SE2, ESPN+: Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Kristi Fulkerson

Noon- Drake at Butler

YouTube:

Noon- St. Francis-PA at Morgan State

ESPN+: Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt

HSRN: Lamont Germany, Renard Stubbs

12:30- Louisville at Wake Forest

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Lauren Jbara

1 PM- Columbia at Princeton

NBCS PHIL, ESPN+: Cody Chrusciel, Dave Giancola, Renee Washington

1 PM- Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese

CST, ESPN+: Lyn Rollins, Gary Reasons

1 PM- Davidson at Stetson

ESPN3: Tom James, Victor Anderson

1 PM- Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T

ESPN3: Spencer Turkin, Stan Lewter

1 PM- Marist at Valparaiso

ESPN3: Todd Ickow, Tom Byrne

1 PM- Duquesne at Merrimack

NEC Front Row: John Avino

1 PM- Sacred Heart at Howard

ESPN+: Matt White, Travis Oliver

1 PM- Gardner-Webb at Monmouth

ESPN+: Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti

1:30 PM- Harvard at Holy Cross

SPEC NEWS 1, ESPN+: Tim McKone, Jorge Bannister

1:30 PM- Western Carolina at Chattanooga

ESPN3: Chris Gofirth, Scott McMahen, Dave Keylon

1:30 PM- Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State

ESPN+:

HSRN: Ernest Robinson, William “Bill” Hamilton

2 PM- USC at Colorado

P12, P12 LA, P12 MTN: Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth

2 PM- Elon at Richmond

NBCS WA, ESPN+: Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Sean Robertson

2 PM- Missouri State at Illinois State

Marquee SN, ESPN+: Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland

2 PM- VMI at The Citadel

Nexstar, ESPN+: Pete Yanity, Jay Sonnhalter

2 PM- Dayton at Morehead State

ESPN3: Tanner Hesterberg, Ted McCoart, Dean Hardin?

2 PM- Appalachian State at Georgia State

ESPN+: Matt Stewart, Sam Crenshaw

2 PM- Colgate at Georgetown

ESPN+: Jeremy Huber, Jo’el Kimpela

2 PM- Norfolk State at Hampton

ESPN+: Matt White, Travis Oliver

2:30 PM- Cincinnati at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees,

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris

2:30 PM- ULM at Coastal Carolina

ESPN+: Jeff McCarragher, Nate Ross

2:30 PM- Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois

ESPN+: Doug Sherman, Stanford Routt

2:30 PM- Southeastern Missouri at Tennessee Tech

ESPN+: Dylan Vazzano, Sam Brooks

3 PM- Albany at Delaware

NBCS PHIL+, FloFootball: Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail

3 PM- North American vs. Texas Southern

AT&T SW: Santoria Black, Ken Moore

3 PM- Northern Colorado at Montana State

SWX, ESPN+: Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Alex Eschelman

3 PM- North Dakota State at North Dakota

Midco SN, ESPN+: Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowki

ABC ND: Dom Izzo, Kyle Emanuel, Logan Campbell

3 PM- Indiana State at South Dakota

ESPN3: Adam Seidel, Don Patterson, Kelly Burke

3 PM- Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State

ESPN+: Nolan Alexander, Barclay Miller

3 PM- Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky

ESPN+: Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler

3 PM- Alabama A&M at Grambling

ESPN+: Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas

3:30 PM- Oklahoma at Kansas State

FOX: Aaron Goldsith, Brock Huard

3:30 PM- Oregon at Stanford

ABC, ESPN3: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Compass Media: Gregg Daniels, Chad Brown

3:30 PM- Ole Miss at Alabama

CBS, PARA+: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Compass Media: T.J. Rives, Steve Beuerlein

3:30 PM- Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Lauren Sisler

3:30 PM- Nevada at Boise State

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

3:30 PM- Troy at South Carolina

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

3:30 PM- Ohio State at Rutgers

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

3:30 PM- UCF at Navy

CBSSN: Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross, Sheehan Stanwick Burch

3:30 PM- Syracuse at Florida State

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jaylyn Johnson

3:30 PM- FIU at FAU

Stadium: Ari Wolfe, Max Browne

3:30 PM- James Madison at New Hampshire

NBCS BOS, FloFootball: Brendan Glasheen, Trevin Knight

3:30 PM- Fordham at Lafayette

Lafayette SN, ESPN+: Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone

3:30 PM- Ohio at Akron

ESPN3: Jason Ross, Marcus Ray

3:30 PM- Bowling Green at Kent State

ESPN+: Anthony Lima, Ryan Shazier

3:30 PM- Central Michigan at Miami (OH)

ESPN+: Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

3:30 PM- Tulane at ECU

ESPN+: Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks

3:30 PM- Wofford at East Tennessee State

ESPN+: Mike Gallagher, Mark Hutsell

3:30 PM- Cornell at Bucknell

ESPN+: Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr

4 PM- USF at SMU

ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox

4 PM- Houston Baptist at Nicholls

ESPN3: Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Lainie Fritz

4 PM- St. Thomas at San Diego

WCC Net: Jack Cronin

4 PM- Brown at Bryant

NEC Front Row: Tristan Hobbes, John Lynch

4 PM- Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

ESPN+: Danny Waugh, Amy Zimmer

4 PM-Idaho State at Northern Arizona

ESPN+: Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens

4 PM- Southern Illinois at Western Illinois

ESPN+: Kevin Dieppa, Marvin Ransom, Kyleigh Rogers

5 PM- Sam Houston vs. Stephen F. Austin

BSSW+, ESPN+: David Saltzman, Taylor McHargue, Deephi Sidhu

5 PM- Youngstown State at UNI

Panther SN, WBCB, ESPN+: Brad Wells, Justin Surrency

5 PM- Eastern Illinois at Murray State

ESPN3: Neal Bradley, Parker Griffith

5 PM- Delaware State at Wagner

NEC Front Row: Keith Raad, Stuart Johnson

HSRN: Gary Laing, Leroy Thompson

5 PM- Army West Point at Ball State

ESPN+: Jim Barbar, Tyoka Jackson

5:30 PM- Washington State at Cal

P12, P12 BAY, P12 WA: Guy Haberman, Shane Vereen

6 PM- Florida at Kentucky

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

6 PM- Louisiana Tech at NC State

ACCNX: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Paul Carcaterra

6 PM- Alabama State at Florida A&M

Facebook: Mike Thomas, Al Chester

HSRN: D’Quan Lee, Kamarri Darrington

6 PM- UNLV at UTSA

ESPN+: Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McLane

6 PM- Samford at Mercer

ESPN+: Frank Malloy, Phil Cox, Avery Braxton

6:30 PM- Air Force at New Mexico

FS2: Dan Hellie, Robert Smith

6:30 PM- Southern Miss at Rice

ESPN3: Matt Pedersen, Chris Mycoskie

7 PM- Baylor at Oklahoma State

ESPN2: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Learfield: Kate Scott, Mike Golic

7 PM- Kansas at Iowa State

FS1: Eric Collins, Devin Gardner

7 PM- Mississippi State at Texas A&M

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

7 PM- Liberty at UAB

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous

7 PM- Marshall at Middle Tennessee

Stadium: Chris Hassel, Sed Bonner

7 PM- Dixie State at South Dakota State

Midco SN 2, ESPN+: Tom Nieman, Kurtiss Riggs

7 PM- Campbell at North Alabama

ESPN+: Benjamin Ray, Bryan Neece

7 PM- UIW at Northwestern State

ESPN+:

7 PM- Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian

ESPN+: Zach Carlyle, Andy Penney, Connor Mullins

7:30 PM- Indiana at Penn State

ABC, ESPN3: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Mike Peasley

7:30 PM- UConn at Vanderbilt

ESPNU: Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer

7:30 PM- Western Kentucky at Michigan State

B1G: Joe Beninati, J Leman, Michelle McMahon

7:30 PM- Northwestern at Nebraska

B1G: Cory Provous, Matt Millen, Elise Menaker

7:30 PM- Boston College at Clemson

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

8 PM- Louisiana at South Alabama

ESPN+: J.D. Byars, Pat Greenwood

8 PM- Portland State at Southern Utah

ESPN+: Chris Holmes

8 PM- Tennessee State at Austin Peay

ESPN+: Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey

8:30 PM- Weber State at Cal Poly

ESPN+: Chris Sylvester, John Kane

9 PM- Auburn at LSU

ESPN: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons

9 PM- Washington at Oregon State

P12, P12 OR, P12 WA: Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy

9 PM- Old Dominion at UTEP

ESPN+: Erik Elken, Trevor Vittatoe

10 PM- Idaho at UC Davis

ESPN+: Scott Marsh, Scott Barry

10:30 PM- Montana at Eastern Washington

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

10:30 PM- Arizona State at UCLA

FS1: Chris Myers, Mark Helfrich

10:30 PM- New Mexico State at San Jose State

NBCS BAY, MW Net: Justin Allegri, David Fales

11 PM- Fresno State at Hawai’i

CBSSN: Noah Eagle, Aaron Murray

