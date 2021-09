Friday, September 17

7:30 PM- UCF at Louisville

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

9 PM- Maryland at Illinois

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, September 18

Noon- Nebraska at Oklahoma

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons

Noon- Michigan State at Miami-FL

ABC, ESPN3: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Touchdown Radio: J.P. Shadrick, Gino Torretta

Noon- Cincinnati at Indiana

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Noon- Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

ESPN2: Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

Noon- Boston College at Temple

ESPNU: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

Noon- Virginia Tech at West Virginia

FS1: Cory Provous, Devin Gardner

Noon- New Mexico at Texas A&M

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Noon- Northern Illinois at Michigan

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

Noon- UConn at Army West Point

CBSSN: Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio

Noon- Albany at Syracuse

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

Noon- Western Michigan at Pitt

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley

Noon- Hampton vs. Howard

NBCSN: Chris Lewis, Jay Walker, Zora Stephenson

Noon- Merrimack at Maine

WVII, FloFootball: Jim Churchill, Bryan Stackpole

Noon- Princeton at Lehigh

SE2, ESPN+: Steve Degler, Doug Heater, Kristi Fulkerson

Noon- Wagner at St. Francis-PA

ESPN3: Paul Dottino, Rasheed Marshall, John Schmeelk

Noon- Southeastern Louisiana at Central Connecticut

NEC Front Row: Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins

Noon- Southeast Missouri at Missouri

ESPN+, SEC+: Roy Philpott, Dave Steckel, Smacker Miles

Noon- Chattanooga at Kentucky

ESPN+, SEC+: Mike Morgan, Paul Hartsock, Paul Carcaterra

Noon- Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

ESPN+, SEC+: Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar

Noon- Holy Cross at Yale

ESPN+: Ron Vaccaro, Jack Siedlecki, Jack Ford

12:30 PM- New Hampshire at Lafayette

Lafayette SN, ESPN+: Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone

12:30 PM- Harvard at Georgetown

ESPN+: Jeremy Huber, Emory Hunt

12:30 PM- Rhode Island at Brown

ESPN+: Scott Cordischi, Nick Coit

1 PM- Minnesota at Colorado

P12, P12 MTN: Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy

1 PM- Marist at Columbia

SNY, ESPN+: Lance Medow, Josh Martin

1 PM- Morgan State at Sacred Heart

NEC Front Row: Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman

HSRN: Lamont Germany, Renard Stubbs

1 PM- William & Mary at Colgate

ESPN+: Eric Malanoski, Jeff Bishop

2 PM- Dartmouth at Valparaiso

ESPN3: Todd Ickow, Tom Byrne

2 PM- Nevada at Kansas State

ESPN+: Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks, Shane Sparks

2 PM- VMI at Cornell

ESPN+: Barry Leonard, Jason Weinstein

2:30 PM- Purdue at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathyrn Tappen

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris

2:30 PM- Samford at Western Carolina

Nexstar, ESPN+: Pete Yanity, Jared Singleton

3 PM- San Diego at Montana State

SWX, ESPN+: Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Alex Eschelman

3 PM- Kentucky State at Tennessee State

ESPN+: Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming

3 PM- Morehead State at Austin Peay

ESPN+: Barry Gresham, Patton Cook

3:30 PM- Georgia Tech at Clemson

ABC, ESPN3: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

3:30 PM- Alabama at Florida

CBS, PARA+: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: Jack Benjamin, Derek Rackley

3:30 PM- USC at Washington State

FOX: Joe Davis, Brock Huard

ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey

3:30 PM- Wake Forest at Florida State

ESPN: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

3:30 PM- Tulsa at Ohio State

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

3:30 PM- Kent State at Iowa

B1G: Mark Followill, Anthony Herron, Coley Harvey

3:30 PM- Delaware at Rutgers

B1G: Lisa Byington, Matt Millen, Krystle Rich

3:30 PM- SMU at Louisiana Tech

CBSSN: Chick Hernandez, Ben Leber

3:30 PM- Idaho at Oregon State

P12 OR: Rich Burk, Nigel Burton

3:30 PM- Eastern Michigan at UMass

FloFootball, NESN+: Jay Burnham, Andy Gresh, Matt Goldstein

3:30 PM- Bryant at Akron

ESPN3: Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

3:30 PM- LIU at Miami-OH

ESPN+: Jason Ross, Marcus Ray

3:30 PM- Elon at Appalachian State

ESPN+: David Jackson, Avery Hall

3:30 PM- Baylor at Kansas

ESPN+: Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Skubie Mageza

3:30 PM- Richmond at Villanova

FloFootball: Nick Mantegna, Steve Pinone

4 PM- Mississippi State at Memphis

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

4 PM- Colorado State at Toledo

ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox

4 PM- Georgia Southern at Arkansas

SEC: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

4 PM- Northwestern at Duke

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

4 PM- Sacramento State at Cal

P12 BAY: Jim Kozimor, Bob Davie

4 PM- Ball State at Wyoming

Stadium: Ari Wolfe, Mike Lamb

4 PM- Lamar at Northern Colorado

ESPN+: Jerry Schemmel, Aaron Rath

4 PM- Eastern Washington at Western Illinois

ESPN+:

4:15 PM- Arkansas State at Washington

P12, P12 WA: J.B. Long, Max Browne

5 PM- Drake at North Dakota

Midco SN, ESPN+: Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski

5 PM- St. Thomas at UNI

Panthers SN, ESPN+: Brad Wells, Justin Surrency

5 PM- Murray State at Bowling Green

ESPN3: Jim Barbar, Tyoka Jackson

5 PM- Western Oregon at Portland State

ESPN+: Matt Richert, Scott Hermo

6 PM- Monmouth at Charleston Southern

Nexstar, ESPN+: John Ellis, Jay Sonnhalter, Marilyn Payne

6 PM- James Madison at Weber State

KJZZ, ESPN+: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, Tony Parks

6 PM- Old Dominion at Liberty

ESPN3: Matt Warner, Joe Jauch, Emily Austen

6 PM- Fordham at FAU

ESPN3: Frank Forte, Brandon Doughty

6 PM- North Greenville at The Citadel

ESPN3: Dave Weinstein, Jason Kempf

6 PM- ECU at Marshall

CBS Sports on Facebook: Michael Grady, Corey Chavous, Justin Walters

6 PM- Middle Tennessee at UTSA

ESPN+: Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane

6 PM- Kennesaw State at Wofford

ESPN+: Jim Noble, Thom Henson, Van Hipp

6 PM- Presbyterian at Campbell

ESPN+: Evan Budrovich, Peter Montemurno

6 PM- Lincoln-PA at Gardner-Webb

ESPN+: Phil Constantino, Eugene Robinson

6 PM- Elizabeth City at Norfolk State

ESPN+: Ross Gordon, Woube Gebre

6 PM- Winston-Salem State at North Carolina Central

ESPN+: Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons

HSRN: Ken Winfrey

6 PM- North Dakota State at Towson

FloFootball: Bruce Cunningham, Brent Harris

7 PM- South Carolina at Georgia

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Learfield: Kate Scott, Mike Golic

7 PM- Utah vs. San Diego State

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray, Amanda Guerra

7 PM- Butler at Taylor

Taylor Athletics on YouTube: Rick Johnston

7 PM- Houston Baptist at Prairie View A&M

PVAM SN: Mike Prince

7 PM- UIW at Texas State

ESPN3: Brant Freeman, Keith Moreland, Koral Riggs

7 PM- Troy at Southern Miss

ESPN+: Jason Baker, Dustin Almond

7 PM- Charlotte at Georgia State

ESPN+: Matt Stewart, Sam Crenshaw

7 PM- FIU at Texas Tech

ESPN+: Mark Neely, Brandon Jacobs

7 PM- Florida A&M at USF

ESPN+: Drew Fellios, Leger Douzable

7 PM- Grambling at Houston

ESPN+: Alex Del Barrio, Stanford Routt

7 PM- Penn at Bucknell

ESPN+: Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr

7 PM- UTPB at Abilene Christian

ESPN+: Zach Carlyle, Connor Mullins, Sarah Nading

7 PM- UAPB at Central Arkansas

ESPN+: James Westling, Wess Moore

7 PM- Indiana State at Eastern Kentucky

ESPN+: Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler

7 PM- North Alabama at Jacksonville State

ESPN+: Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker

7 PM- Mississippi Valley State at Stephen F. Austin

ESPN+: Chris Mycoskie, D’Torian Smith

7 PM- Dayton at Southern Illinois

ESPN+: Connor Onion, Mike Trude, Kendra Sheehan

7 PM- Southern Utah vs. Tarleton State

ESPN+: Kyle Youmans, Richard Bartel

7 PM- Illinois State at Eastern Illinois

ESPN+: Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore

7 PM- UT Martin at Northwestern State

ESPN+: John Liddle, Gary Reasons

7 PM- McNeese at Southern

ESPN+: Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas

7:30 PM- Auburn at Penn State

ABC, ESPN3: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Compass Media: Gregg Daniels, Tiki Barber

7:30 PM- Central Michigan at LSU

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

7:30 PM- Utah State at Air Force

FS2: Cory Provous, Devin Gardner

7:30 PM- Virginia at North Carolina

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

7:30 PM- Stony Brook at Oregon

P12, P12 OR: Guy Haberman, Shane Vereen

7:30 PM- Furman at NC State

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle, Ashley ShahAhmadi

7:30 PM- UAB at North Texas

Stadium: Chris Hassel, Sed Bonner

7:30 PM- Delaware State at East Tennessee State

ESPN+: Mike Gallagher, Mark Hutsell

HSRN: Gary Laing, Leroy Thompson

8 PM- Tulane at Ole Miss

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

8 PM- Stanford at Vanderbilt

ESPNU: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

8 PM- Rice at Texas

LHN: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell

8 PM- South Carolina State at New Mexico State

AggieVision, FloFootball: Adam Young, Danny Knee, Megan McCormick

HSRN: Ernest Robinson, William “Bill” Hamilton

8 PM- Alcorn State at South Alabama

ESPN3: J.D. Byars, Pat Greenwood

8 PM- Jackson State at UL Monroe

ESPN3: Mike Hammett, Josh Pederson

8 PM- South Dakota at Cal Poly

ESPN+: Chris Sylvester, John Kane

9 PM- Oklahoma State at Boise State

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Helfrich

10 PM- Northern Arizona at Arizona

P12 AZ: Chris Fisher, Lance Briggs

10 PM- Dixie State at UC Davis

ESPN+: Scott Marsh, Scott Barry

10:15 PM- Arizona State at BYU

ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

10:30 PM- Iowa State at UNLV

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

10:45 PM- Fresno State at UCLA

P12, P12 LA: Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth

Sunday, September 19

12:30 AM- San Jose State at Hawai’i

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

