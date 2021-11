Friday, November 19

8 PM- Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech

CBSSN: Chris Lewis, Corey Chavous

9 PM- Memphis at Houston

ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

9 PM- Air Force at Nevada

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

9 PM- Arizona at Washington State

P12, P12 AZ, P12 WA: J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew

11:30 PM- San Diego State at UNLV

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, November 20

Noon- Michigan State at Ohio State

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Touchdown Radio: J.P. Shadrick, Gino Torretta

Noon- Iowa State at Oklahoma

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown

Noon- Wake Forest at Clemson

ESPN: Roy Philpott, Greg McElroy, Alyssa Lang

Noon- Texas at West Virginia

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons

Noon- Harvard at Yale

ESPNU: Eric Frede, Jack Ford

Noon- New Mexico State at Kentucky

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge

Noon- Purdue vs. Northwestern

B1G: Jeff Levering, Anthony Herron, Telly Hughes

Noon- Rutgers at Penn State

B1G: Cory Provous, Matt Millen, Elise Menaker

Noon- UMass at Army West Point

CBSSN: Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio

Noon- Florida State at Boston College

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Noon- Wofford at North Carolina

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Rebecca Fiorentino

Noon- FAU at Western Kentucky

Stadium: Noah Coslov, Sed Bonner

Noon- Dartmouth at Brown

NESN, ESPN+: Nick Coit, Mike Rubin

Noon- Lafayette at Lehigh

SE2, ESPN+: Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Doug Heater

Lafayette SN, ESPN+: Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone

Noon- Sacred Heart at LIU

ESPN3: Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride, John Schmeelk

Noon- Charleston Southern at Georgia

ESPN+, SEC+: Mike Morgan, Charles Arbuckle

Noon- Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M

ESPN+, SEC+: Mike Corey, Dave Steckel

Noon- Tennessee State at Mississippi State

ESPN+, SEC+: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox

Noon- Temple at Tulsa

ESPN+: Ted Emrich, Brandon Weeden

Noon- Kent State at Akron

ESPN+: Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

Noon- Fordham at Colgate

ESPN+: Eric Malanoski, Jeff Bishop

Noon- Georgetown at Morgan State

ESPN+: Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt

HSRN: LaMont Germany, Renard Stubbs

Noon- Campbell at Robert Morris

ESPN+: Chris Shovlin, Ray Thomas

Noon- St. Francis at Central Connecticut

NEC Front Row: Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins

Noon- Duquesne at Wagner

NEC Front Row: Marc Ernay

12:30 PM- Western Carolina at VMI

ESPN+: Wade Branner, Chip Tarkenton

1 PM- Villanova at Delaware

NBCS PHIL, FloFootball: Andrew Bogusch, Barrett Brooks

1 PM- Maine at New Hampshire

NBCS BOS, FloFootball: Brendan Glasheen, Trevin Knight

1 PM- Princeton at Penn

NBCS PHIL+, ESPN+: Joe Tordy, Jason Jones

1 PM- Indiana State at Illinois State

Marquee SN, ESPN+: Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland

1 PM- Monmouth at Kennesaw State

Nexstar, ESPN+: Pete Yanity, Jay Sonnhalter, Lauren Kirkley

1 PM- Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

WBCB, ESPN+: Noah Reed, Mike Trude, Kendra Sheehan

1 PM- Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T

ESPN3: Spencer Turkin, Stan Lewter

1 PM- Mercer at East Tennessee State

ESPN3: Mike Gallagher, Mark Hutsall

1 PM- Northwestern State at McNeese

ESPN3: Jeff Palermo, Gary Reasons, Shavoone Hearndon

1 PM- San Diego at Stetson

ESPN3: Tom James, Victor Anderson

1 PM- Bryant at Merrimack

NEC Front Row : John Avino, Jacob Van Ryn

1 PM- Virginia U of Lynchburg at Howard

ESPN+: Matt White, Travis Oliver

1 PM- Furman at Samford

ESPN+: Curt Bloom, Damian Mitchell, Eric Biancalana

1 PM- Murray State at Eastern Illinois

ESPN+: Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore

1 PM- Columbia at Cornell

ESPN+: Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs

1 PM- North Alabama at Hampton

ESPN+: Matt White, TBA

1 PM- Holy Cross at Bucknell

ESPN+: Kevin Herr, Charlie Fisher

1 PM- Albany at Stony Brook

NEC Front Row: Jonny Wincott, Sam Kornhauser

1 PM- Drake at Davidson

Davidson All-Access: Daron Vaught, Scott Hamilton

1:30 PM- The Citadel at Chattanooga

ESPN+: Chris Goforth, Scott McMahen, Dave Keylon

2 PM- UAPB at Alabama A&M

YouTube: Michael Burns

2 PM- Illinois at Iowa

FS1: Adam Alexander, Devin Gardner

2 PM- Montana State at Montana

ROOT, ESPN+: Tom Glasgow, Taylor Barton

2 PM- Towson at James Madison

NBCS WA, FloFootball: Curt Dudley, Steve Buckhantz, Corey Spector

2 PM- Rhode Island at Elon

WMYV, FloFootball: Taylor Durham, Matt Krause, Marilyn Payne

2 PM- Arkansas State at Georgia State

ESPN3: Matt Stewart, Sam Crenshaw

2 PM- South Carolina State at Norfolk State

ESPN3: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

HSRN: Ernest Robinson, William “Bill” Hamilton

2 PM- Western Illinois at UNI

ESPN3: Brian Shawn, Don Paterson, Kelly Burke

2 PM- Morehead State at Valparaiso

ESPN3 : Brian Jennings, Jeff Vlk

2 PM- UT Martin at Southeast Missouri

ESPN+: Erik Sean, Rick Wieser

2 PM- Delaware State at North Carolina Central

ESPN+: Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons

HSRN: Gary Laing, Leroy Thompson

2 PM- Alcorn State at Jackson State

ESPN+: Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas

2 PM- Sam Houston at Abilene Christian

ESPN+: Zach Carlyle, Andy Penney, Kauy Ostlein

2 PM- Presbyterian at St. Thomas (MN)

Tommies All-Access: Corbu Stathes, Ayo Idowu

2:30 PM- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

NBC: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris

3 PM- Washington at Colorado

P12, P12 MTN, P12 WA: Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy

3 PM- Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay

ESPN3: Barry Gresham, Patton Cook

3 PM- Texas Southern at Alabama State

ESPN+: Santoria Black, Ken Moore

HSRN: D’Quan Lee, Darrell Dapprich, Kamarri Darrington

3 PM- Northern Colorado at Weber State

ESPN+: Tony Parks, Jerry Graybeal

3 PM- Idaho at Idaho State

ESPN+: Dylan Carder, Kody Graves

3 PM- UIW at Houston Baptist

ESPN+: Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Laura Sadler

3:30 PM- Arkansas at Alabama

CBS, PARA+: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Learfield: Kate Scott, Mike Golic

3:30 PM- Nebraska at Wisconsin

ABC, ESPN3: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

3:30 PM- SMU at Cincinnati

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Westwood One: Mike Watts, Derek Rackley

3:30 PM- Virginia at Pitt

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

3:30 PM- Michigan at Maryland

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

3:30 PM- Minnesota at Indiana

B1G: Chris Vosters, J Leman

3:30 PM- ECU at Navy

CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch

3:30 PM- Marshall at Charlotte

Stadium: Josh Appel, Patrick Russell

3:30 PM- Richmond at William & Mary

YurView VA, FloFootball: Andrew Phillips, Jay Leach

3:30 PM- South Dakota at North Dakota State

ABC ND, ESPN+: Dom Izzo, Kyle Emanuel, Logan Campbell

Midco SN: Jay Elsen, Andre Fields

3:30 PM- UAB at UTSA

ESPN+: Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McLane

3:30 PM- Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee

ESPN+: Jake Rose, Jeremy Kellem

3:30 PM- Appalachian State at Troy

ESPN+: Will Kollmeyer, Ben Stanfield

3:30 PM- Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

ESPN3: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

4 PM- UCLA at USC

FOX: Joe Davis, Brock Huard

ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, Max Starks

4 PM- Louisiana at Liberty

ESPNU: Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason

4 PM- Florida at Missouri

SEC: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

4 PM- Syracuse at NC State

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jaylyn Johnson

4 PM- UConn at UCF

ESPN+: Connor Onion, Leger Douzable

4 PM- Kansas at TCU

ESPN+: Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry

4 PM- Rice at UTEP

ESPN+: Erik Elken, Trevor Vittatoe

4 PM- BYU at Georgia Southern

ESPN+: Danny Waugh, Amy Zimmer

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

4 PM- USF at Tulane

ESPN+: Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen

4 PM- Sacramento State at UC Davis

ESPN+: Scott Marsh, Scott Barry

5 PM- Eastern Washington at Portland State

ESPN+: Matt Richert, Scott Hermo

5 PM- Stephen F. Austin at Lamar

ESPN+: Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams

5:30 PM- Baylor at Kansas State

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Helfrich

7 PM- Auburn at South Carolina

ESPN: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

7 PM- Wyoming at Utah State

CBSSN: Chris Hassel, Aaron Murray, Amanda Guerra

7 PM- Cal at Stanford

P12, P12 BAY: Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth

7 PM- North Texas at FIU

ESPN3: A.J. Ricketts, Patrick Murray

7 PM- Central Arkansas at Tarleton State

ESPN+: John Liddle, Richard Bartel

7:30 PM- Oregon at Utah

ABC, ESPN3: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

7:30 PM- South Alabama at Tennessee

ESPNU: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

7:30 PM- Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

7:30 PM- Virginia Tech at Miami (FL)

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

8 PM- Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

8 PM- Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

ESPN+: Chris Sylvester, John Kane

9 PM- New Mexico at Boise State

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

9 PM- UL Monroe at LSU

ESPN2: Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

9 PM- Missouri State at Dixie State

ESPN+: Devin Dixon, Andy Thompson

10:30 PM- Arizona State at Oregon State

ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

11 PM- Colorado State at Hawai’i

SPEC HI PPV, Team1 Sports App (outside Hawaii): Kanoa Leahy, Rich Miano, Scott Robbs

