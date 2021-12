Friday, December 3

7 PM- CUSA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

8 PM- Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

ABC, ESPN3: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, December 4

Noon- Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

ABC, ESPN3: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons

Noon- MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

3 PM- MW Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

FOX: Joe Davis, Brock Huard, Bruce Feldman

3:30 PM- Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

4 PM- American Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

ABC, ESPN3: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

4 PM- SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

CBS, PARA+: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: Mike Watts, Derek Rackley, Olivia Dekker

SEC Radio from Learfield: Dave Neal, Dave Archer, Stephen Hartzell

4 PM- SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State

ESPN2: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

8 PM- B1G Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Compass Media: Gregg Daniels, Tiki Barber

8 PM- ACC Championship: Wake Forest vs. Pitt

ABC, ESPN3: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kelsey Riggs

11 PM- USC at Cal

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

FCS PLAYOFFS

Friday, December 3

7 PM- Holy Cross at Villanova

ESPN+: Jim Barbar, Craig Haubert

9 PM- Eastern Washington at Montana

ESPN+: Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks

Saturday, December 4

2 PM- Southeastern Louisiana at James Madison

ESPN+: Doug Sherman, Charles Arbuckle

2 PM- Kennesaw State at East Tennessee State

ESPN+: Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry

3 PM- UIW at Sam Houston

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Forrest Conoly

3:30 PM- Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

ESPN+: Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson

4 PM- UT Martin at Montana State

ESPN+: Connor Onion, Marcus Ray

9 PM- South Dakota State at Sacramento State

ESPN+: Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.