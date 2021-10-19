Tuesday, October 19
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready
Golden State at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Wednesday, October 20
Boston at New York, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters
Denver at Phoenix, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson
Thursday, October 21
Dallas at Atlanta, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready
LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Friday, October 22
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, & Cassidy Hubbarth
Phoenix at LA Lakers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke
Saturday October 23
Miami at Indiana, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Phoenix at Portland, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday October 24
Boston at Houston, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
