ESPN/ABC
-
ESPN and ABC will air 101 nationally televised games on cable and broadcast TV.
-
ESPN will air weekly NBA games, including doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday nights.
-
ABC will air seven Saturday Primetime games and nine Sunday afternoon games.
-
Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson return as the lead broadcast team. Lisa Salters is the new lead courtside reporter and will be assigned to the NBA Finals.
-
Mike Greenberg is the new host of NBA Countdown. He will be joined by the team of Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, and Michael Wilbon. Magic Johnson will make select appearances. Michael Eaves will host the Wednesday Countdown show and will be joined by Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, and Kendrick Perkins.
-
Malika Andrews will host the new daily NBA program NBA Today. She will be joined by Vince Carter, Zack Lowe, Kendrick Perkins, and Chiney Ogwumike.
-
ABC will air a tripleheader of national games on Christmas Day, including a primetime simulcast between the Nets against the Lakers on ESPN. ESPN will air two other games.
-
ABC and ESPN will both have coverage of the NBA Playoffs, including the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC.
NBA on ESPN Talent
- NBA Countdown (ESPN Fridays; ABC)
- Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, Michael Wilbon; Magic Johnson (select appearances)
- Wednesday: Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins
- Contributors/reporters: Adrian Wojnarowski, Marc Spears
NBA on ESPN/ABC
- Lead: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters
- Play-by-play: Mark Jones, Dave Pasch, Ryan Ruocco, Brian Custer, Beth Mowins
- Game analysts: Hubie Brown, Doris Burke, Vince Carter, Richardson Jefferson
- Courtside reporters: Lisa Salters, Cassidy Hubbarth, Malika Andrews, Jorge Sedano, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Katie George
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry, PJ Carlesimo; others
NBA on ESPN Programming
NBA Today, Weekdays ESPN 3 pm: Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe
Contributors/reporters: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne
Hoop Streams* (pregame), streaming – Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins, others
*on WatchESPN, ESPN+, Twitter & YouTube
NBA on ESPN Opening Week
Wednesday, October 20
Boston at New York, ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, ESPN 10 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at LA Lakers, ESPN 10 p.m.
NBA on ESPN/ABC Christmas Day
Atlanta at New York, ESPN, Noon
Boston at Milwaukee, ABC 2:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, ABC 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at LA Lakers, ABC/ESPN 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, ESPN 10:30 p.m.
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, Saturdays 8:30 p.m.
- Dec 11 – Golden State at Philadelphia
- Jan 29 – Brooklyn at Golden State
- Feb 5 – New York at LA Lakers
- Feb 12 – LA Lakers at Golden State
- Feb 26 – Brooklyn at Milwaukee
- Mar 5 – Golden State at LA Lakers
- Mar 12 – Milwaukee at Golden State
ABC NBA Sunday Showcase, Sundays
- Feb 13 – Atlanta at Boston, 2 p.m.
- Feb 27 – Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.
- Feb 27 – Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
- Mar 6 – Brooklyn at Boston, 1 p.m.
- Mar 6 – Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
- Mar 13 – New York at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
- Mar 13 – Dallas at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
- Apr 3 – Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
- Apr 3 – Denver Nuggets at LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Turner Sports/NBA TV
-
TNT will televise 65 NBA games, including weekly doubleheaders during the regular season, on Tuesday night in the beginning of the season. TNT will return to their traditional Thursday nights in January, transitioning to doubleheaders twice a week.
-
TNT’s Inside the NBA, with the Hall of Fame team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith returning to anchor each broadcast.
-
TNT will air the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. This year’s event will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and will include the Rising Stars Challenge, All-Star Saturday Night, and the NBA All-Star Game.
-
TNT will air a national doubleheader on Martin Luther King’s Day at 3:30 & 6.
-
TNT & NBA TV will air a number of postseason games, with TNT broadcasting the Western Conference Finals.
-
NBA TV will present 107 NBA games, with national games called from the studio and simulcasts from regional networks. They will also air studio programming, highlights, and in-progress games from around the league.
-
NBA TV will return NBA TV Center Court, with live in-studio broadcast of select games.
NBA on TNT Talent
- Inside the NBA (studio): Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith
- Play by play: Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Ian Eagle, Spero Dedes
- Game/studio analysts: Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, Jim Jackson, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker, Steve Smith, Isiah Thomas, Stan Van Gundy
- Reporters: Stephanie Ready, Allie LaForce, Kristen Ledlow, Jared Greenberg
NBA on TNT Opening Week
Tuesday, October 19
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday, October 21
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Martin Luther King Day
Monday, January 17
Chicago at Memphis, TNT 3:30 p.m
Milwaukee at Atlanta, TNT 6 p.m.
Utah at LA Lakers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m.
Thanks to Sammy for his help in putting this primer together!