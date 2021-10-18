ESPN and ABC will air 101 nationally televised games on cable and broadcast TV.

ESPN will air weekly NBA games, including doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday nights.

ABC will air seven Saturday Primetime games and nine Sunday afternoon games.

Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson return as the lead broadcast team. Lisa Salters is the new lead courtside reporter and will be assigned to the NBA Finals.

Mike Greenberg is the new host of NBA Countdown. He will be joined by the team of Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, and Michael Wilbon. Magic Johnson will make select appearances. Michael Eaves will host the Wednesday Countdown show and will be joined by Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, and Kendrick Perkins.

Malika Andrews will host the new daily NBA program NBA Today. She will be joined by Vince Carter, Zack Lowe, Kendrick Perkins, and Chiney Ogwumike.

ABC will air a tripleheader of national games on Christmas Day, including a primetime simulcast between the Nets against the Lakers on ESPN. ESPN will air two other games.