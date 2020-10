2020 World Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Globe Life Park, Arlington

FOX Sports

World Series Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20, Rays at Dodgers, FOX 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21, Rays at Dodgers, FOX 8 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, October 23, Dodgers at Rays, FOX 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, Dodgers at Rays, FOX 8 p.m.

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, Dodgers at Rays, FOX 8 p.m.*

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, Rays at Dodgers, FOX 8 p.m.*

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28, Rays at Dodgers, FOX 8 p.m.*

*if necessary

FOX pregame at 7:30 on weekdays; 7 p.m. on weekends

FOX broadcast talent

Game commentators: Joe Buck, John Smoltz

Field reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

World Series pregame show

Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, Dontrelle Willis

FOX Deportes (Cable|SAP)

Adrian Garcia Marquez, Rolando Nichols, Edgar Gonzalez; Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta

Streaming

FOX Sports.com & app; MLB TV

Additional Broadcasts

ESPN Radio (National Radio/SiriusXM & Streaming Ch 89)

Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza, Chris Singleton & Buster Olney

Rays home radio (SiriusXM Ch 176; Streaming Ch 866)

English: Dave Wills, Andy Freed

Spanish: Ricardo Tavares, Enrique Oliu

Dodgers home radio (SiriusXM Ch 184; Streaming 853 )

English: Charlie Steiner, Rick Monday

Spanish: Jaime Jarrin, Jorge Jarrin

MLB International (English, select countries)

Matt Vasgersian, Buck Martinez

ESPN (Spanish, select countries)

Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Silas

Studio Programming

MLB Network

High Heat, 3 p.m. – Christopher Russo

MLB Now, 4 p.m. – Brian Kenny

Intentional Talk, 5 p.m. – Chris Rose, Kevin Milksr

MLB Tonight, 6 p.m. & the conclusion of each game

On-air hosts: Greg Amsinger, Scott Braun, Fran Charles, Robert Flores, Brian Kenny, Stephen Nelson, Chris Rose, Christopher Russo, Adnan Virk, Heidi Watney

On-air analysts: Sean Casey, Al Leiter, Kevin Millar, Dan Plesac, Harold Reynolds, Bill Ripken, Joel Sherman, Buck Showalter, Dave Valle

On-air reporters: Jon Morosi

ESPN

Baseball Tonight, Weeknights ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. on game days; Sunday ESPN 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian; Buster Olney, Jeff Passan

