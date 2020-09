120th US Open Championship

Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock

September 17-20

NBC Sports, Golf Channel Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play by Play: Dan Hicks, Mike Tirico, Terry Gannon

Analysts: Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, Nick Faldo

Tower: Gary Koch, David Feherty, Peter Jacobsen, Curt Byrum, Tom Abbott, Steve Sands

On-course: Roger Maltbie, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Trevor Immelman, Kay Cockerill

Interviews: Steve Sands, Damon Hack

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

US Open.com Feed

Featured Groups: Tom Abbott, Curt Byrum, John Cook, Trevor Immelman, Tripp Isenhour, George Savaricas, Jay Townsend

Featured Holes: Gary Christian, Lisa Cornwell, Craig Perks, John Swantek

US Open 360: Billy Kratzert, Mark Rolfing, Gary Williams

Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, September 17

First Round, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First Round, NBC, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Streaming

First Round, Peacock, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups I, US Open.com 7:55 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Featured Groups II, US Open.com 8:10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Second Round, Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Second Round, NBC, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming

Second Round, Peacock, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups I, US Open.com 7:55 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Featured Groups II, US Open.com 8:10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m..

Saturday, September 19

Third Round, NBC, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Streaming

Third Round, Peacock, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Featured Groups I, US Open.com 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Featured Groups II, US Open.com 8:10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m..

Sunday, September 20

Final Round, Golf Channel, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Final Round, NBC, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Streaming

Final Round, Peacock, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Featured Groups I, US Open.com 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Featured Groups II, US Open.com 8:10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

