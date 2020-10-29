Announcing SchedulesCBSESPNFoxLeague NetworksNBCNFLBy Joe Lucia on

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta at Carolina, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Amazon Prime – Hannah Storm, Andrea Kramer
Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin, Tony Boselli

Sunday, November 1

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
Sports USA – Josh Appel, Brandon Noble

New England at Buffalo, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

Tennessee at Cincinnati, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Las Vegas at Cleveland, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
Compass Media – Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger

Indianapolis at Detroit, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady

Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

NY Jets at Kansas City, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

LA Rams at Miami, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

LA Chargers at Denver, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely
ESPN Radio – Roxy Bernstein, Ben Hartsock

New Orleans at Chicago, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
Sports USA – Larry Kahn, Doug Plank

San Francisco at Seattle, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak
Compass Media – Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown

Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya
Westwood One – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker
Compass Media – Kevin Ray, Danny White

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters
Westwood One – Ian Eagle, Ron Jaworski

BYE: Arizona, Houston, Jacksonville, Washington

