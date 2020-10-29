Thursday, October 29
Atlanta at Carolina, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Amazon Prime – Hannah Storm, Andrea Kramer
Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin, Tony Boselli
Sunday, November 1
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
Sports USA – Josh Appel, Brandon Noble
New England at Buffalo, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
Tennessee at Cincinnati, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Las Vegas at Cleveland, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
Compass Media – Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger
Indianapolis at Detroit, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady
Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
NY Jets at Kansas City, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
LA Rams at Miami, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
LA Chargers at Denver, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely
ESPN Radio – Roxy Bernstein, Ben Hartsock
New Orleans at Chicago, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
Sports USA – Larry Kahn, Doug Plank
San Francisco at Seattle, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak
Compass Media – Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown
Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya
Westwood One – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker
Compass Media – Kevin Ray, Danny White
Monday, November 2
Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters
Westwood One – Ian Eagle, Ron Jaworski
BYE: Arizona, Houston, Jacksonville, Washington
