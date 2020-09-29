2020 NBA FINALS
Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista
NBA Finals Broadcast Schedule
Game 1: Wednesday, September 30, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, October 2, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, October 4, ABC 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, October 6, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 5: Friday, October 9, ABC 9 p.m.*
Game 6: Sunday, October 11, ABC 7:30 p.m.*
Game 7: Tuesday, October 13, ABC 9 p.m.*
*If necessary
ABC Game Talent
Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
Reporter: Rachel Nichols
Rules Analyst: Steve Javie
NBA Countdown
Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams
Insider: Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN Radio (SiriusXM Ch. 80)
Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, P.J. Carlesimo
ESPN Deportes (Cable/SAP)
Ernesto Jerez, Carlos Morales & Sebastian Martinez-Christensen
Local Radio
Heat Local Radio
English (SiriusXM Ch. 212): Mike Inglis, Ruth Riley Hunter
Spanish: Jose Paneda, Joe Pujala
Lakers Local Radio
English (SiriusXM Ch. 86): John Ireland, Mychal Thompson
Spanish: Fernando Gonzalez, Pepe Mantilla
Streaming/Internet: WatchESPN, ESPN app, and ABC streaming platforms