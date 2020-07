Thursday, July 23

NY Yankees at Washington, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Pérez

Friday, July 24

Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN 4 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe

Detroit at Cincinnati, MLB 6 p.m. – Scott Braun, John Smoltz, Jon Morosi

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Seattle at Houston, MLB 9 p.m. – RSN (Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres)

LA Angels at Oakland, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Pérez

Saturday, July 25

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, FOX 1 p.m. – Adam Amin, Eric Karros

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLB 2 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Tom Verducci, Jon Morosi (Alt: Twins at White Sox)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers FOX 4 p.m. – Joe Davis, A.J. Pierzynski

NY Yankees at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Buck, John Smoltz & Ken Rosenthal

Arizona at San Diego, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, July 26

NY Yankees at Washington, TBS 1 p.m. – Ernie Johnson, Jimmy Rollins

LA Angels at Oakland, MLB 4 p.m. – Scott Braun, John Smoltz (Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres)

Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!