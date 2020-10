Thursday, October 29

7:30 PM- South Alabama at Georgia Southern

ESPN: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Lericia Harris

10 PM- Colorado State at Fresno State

CBSSN: Ben Holden, Ross Tucker

Friday, October 30

7 PM- Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois

KFVS, ESPN3: Connor Onion, Connor James, Adam King

7:30 PM- Minnesota at Maryland

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Quint Kessenich

9 PM- ECU at Tulsa

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

9:45 PM- Hawai’i at Wyoming

FS1: Chris Myers, Petros Papadakis

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, October 31

Noon- Boston College at Clemson

ABC, ESPN3: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

Noon- Michigan at Michigan State

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Noon- Memphis at Cincinnati

ESPN: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Paul Carcaterra

Noon- Kansas State at West Virginia

ESPN2: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Jerry Punch

Noon- Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

ESPNU: Mike Corey, Jay Walker

Noon- Iowa State at Kansas

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

Noon- Georgia at Kentucky

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Noon- Purdue at Illinois

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

Noon- Wake Forest at Syracuse

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

Noon- UTSA at FAU

Sinclair RSNs, FCS Atlantic: Chris Vosters, Max Starks

Noon- Temple at Tulane

ESPN+: Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland

2 PM- UCF at Houston

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Stanford Routt

3 PM- Abilene Christian at Mercer

Nexstar, ESPN3: Pete Yanity, Jared Singleton, Kristin Banks

3 PM- Troy at Arkansas State

ESPN3: Roger Twibell, Pete Cordelli, Cori Keller

3 PM- Rice at Southern Miss

ESPN3: Jason Baker, Dustin Almond

3 PM- Western Colorado at Stephen F. Austin

ESPN3: Graham Doty, John Wilkowski

3:30 PM- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

ABC, ESPN3: Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Marty Smith

Notre Dame JMI (Radio.com): Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, Jack Nolan

3:30 PM- LSU at Auburn

CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Touchdown Radio (Radio.com): J.P. Shadrick, Ben Leard

3:30 PM- Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

3:30 PM- TCU at Baylor

ESPN2: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Kris Budden

3:30 PM- Indiana at Rutgers

FS1: Joe Beninati, Matt Millen, Coley Harvey

3:30 PM- UAB at Louisiana Tech

Sinclair RSNs, FCS Central: Chris Hassel, Max Browne

4 PM- Texas at Oklahoma State

FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich

Westwood One: Ted Emrich, Chuck Long

4 PM- Appalachian State at UL Monroe

ESPNU: Bill Roth, Dustin Fox

4 PM- Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

SEC: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport

4 PM- Virginia Tech at Louisville

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

4 PM- Missouri Western at Central Arkansas

ESPN3: Steve Sullivan, Wess Moore, RJ Hawk

6 PM- Boise State at Air Force

CBSSN: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

7 PM- Mississippi State at Alabama

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams

Compass Media: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barber

7 PM- New Mexico at San Jose State

FS1: Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle

7 PM- Charlotte at Duke

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Kelly Crull

7:30 PM- Ohio State at Penn State

ABC, ESPN3: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

7:30 PM- Navy at SMU

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons

7:30 PM- Arkansas at Texas A&M

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler

7:30 PM- Missouri at Florida

SEC ALT: Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Taylor Davis

8 PM- Oklahoma at Texas Tech

FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

8 PM- Louisiana at Texas State

ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Rene Ingoglia

8 PM- North Carolina at Virginia

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

9:30 PM- San Diego State at Utah State

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray, Sherree Burruss

10:15 PM- Western Kentucky at BYU

ESPN: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

10:30 PM- Nevada at UNLV

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

