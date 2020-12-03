Schedule subject to change, with postponed and cancelled games listed at the bottom.
Thursday December 3
6 PM- Louisiana Tech at North Texas
CBSSN: Chris Hassel, Sed Bonner
9:30 PM- Air Force at Utah State
CBSSN: Ed Cohen, Ross Tucker
Friday, December 4
8:30 PM- Louisiana at Appalachian State
ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith
Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.
Saturday, December 5
Noon- Ohio State at Michigan State
ABC: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich
Touchdown Radio: Brett Dolan, Lamar Thomas
Noon- Texas at Kansas State
FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft
Noon- Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams
Noon- Oklahoma State at TCU
ESPN2: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock
Noon- Penn State at Rutgers
FS1: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, Olivia Dekker
Noon- Kansas at Texas Tech
FS2: Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle
Noon- Arkansas at Missouri
SEC: Dave Neal, D.J. Shockley, Dawn Davenport
Noon- Nebraska at Purdue
B1G: Cory Provous, Anthony Herron, Coley Harvey
Noon- Western Carolina at North Carolina
ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
Noon- Toledo at Northern Illinois
ESPN3: Shawn Kenney, Bob Chimel
Noon- Memphis at Tulane
ESPN+: David Saltzman, Keith Moreland
Noon- Rice at Marshall
ESPN+: Jake Griffith, Dave Wilson
2 PM- Ball State at Central Michigan
ESPNU: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
2 PM- Troy at South Alabama
ESPN3: J.D. Byars, Pat Greenwood
2 PM- Bowling Green at Akron
ESPN3: Michael Reghi, Jerrod Cherry
2 PM- Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
ESPN+: Dan Gutowsky, Devin Gardner
2:30 PM- Syracuse at Notre Dame
NBC: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen
Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, Jack Nolan
3 PM- UL Monroe at Arkansas State
ESPN3: Roger Twibell, Pete Cordelli, Cori Keller
3:30 PM- Indiana at Wisconsin
ABC: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
3:30 PM- Florida at Tennessee
CBS: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray, Jenny Dell
3:30 PM- West Virginia at Iowa State
ESPN: Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Paul Carcaterra
3:30 PM- Tulsa at Navy
ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell
3:30 PM- Iowa at Illinois
FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber
3:30 PM- Buffalo at Ohio
CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Malik Zaire
3:30 PM- Boston College at Virginia
ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Abby Labar
4 PM- Stanford at Washington
FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich
4 PM- Vanderbilt at Georgia
SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler
4 PM- Georgia Tech at NC State
ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood
5:30 PM- BYU at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU: Bill Roth, Dustin Fox
BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens
6 PM- San Jose State at Hawai’i
SPEC PPV, Team1 App: Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano
6 PM- FAU at Georgia Southern
ESPN+: Matt Stewart, Danny Waugh
7 PM- Oregon at Cal
ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Taylor McGregor
7 PM- Colorado at Arizona
FS1: Alex Faust, Evan Moore
7 PM- Colorado State at San Diego State
CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Amanda Guerra
7:30 PM- Clemson at Virginia Tech
ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
Westwood One: Patrick Kinas, Derek Rackley
7:30 PM- South Carolina at Kentucky
SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
8 PM- Alabama at LSU
CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
8 PM- Baylor at Oklahoma
FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman
Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown
8 PM- Miami-FL at Duke
ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
9 PM- Houston at SMU
ESPNU: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
10:30 PM- Oregon State at Utah
ESPN: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Ian Fitzsimmons
10:30 PM- UCLA at Arizona State
FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn
10:30 PM- Fresno State at Nevada
FS2: Anthony LaPanta, Ron Johnson
10:30 PM- Wyoming vs. New Mexico
CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross
Sunday, December 6
Noon- Western Kentucky at Charlotte
ESPN3: Bobby Rosinski, Reggie Walker
7:30 PM- Washington State at USC
FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis
GAMES PPD OR CANCELED
Western Kentucky at Charlotte
Southern Miss at UTEP
Boise State at UNLV
Northwestern at Minnesota
Kent State at Miami-OH
FIU at Charlotte (WKU replaces FIU)
Maryland at Michigan
Miami-FL at Wake Forest
Florida State at Duke
UAB at Middle Tennessee
Liberty at Coastal Carolina (BYU replaces Liberty)
