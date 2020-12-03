Schedule subject to change, with postponed and cancelled games listed at the bottom.

Thursday December 3

6 PM- Louisiana Tech at North Texas

CBSSN: Chris Hassel, Sed Bonner

9:30 PM- Air Force at Utah State

CBSSN: Ed Cohen, Ross Tucker

Friday, December 4

8:30 PM- Louisiana at Appalachian State

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, December 5

Noon- Ohio State at Michigan State

ABC: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich

Touchdown Radio: Brett Dolan, Lamar Thomas

Noon- Texas at Kansas State

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Noon- Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams

Noon- Oklahoma State at TCU

ESPN2: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock

Noon- Penn State at Rutgers

FS1: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, Olivia Dekker

Noon- Kansas at Texas Tech

FS2: Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle

Noon- Arkansas at Missouri

SEC: Dave Neal, D.J. Shockley, Dawn Davenport

Noon- Nebraska at Purdue

B1G: Cory Provous, Anthony Herron, Coley Harvey

Noon- Western Carolina at North Carolina

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Noon- Toledo at Northern Illinois

ESPN3: Shawn Kenney, Bob Chimel

Noon- Memphis at Tulane

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Keith Moreland

Noon- Rice at Marshall

ESPN+: Jake Griffith, Dave Wilson

2 PM- Ball State at Central Michigan

ESPNU: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

2 PM- Troy at South Alabama

ESPN3: J.D. Byars, Pat Greenwood

2 PM- Bowling Green at Akron

ESPN3: Michael Reghi, Jerrod Cherry

2 PM- Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

ESPN+: Dan Gutowsky, Devin Gardner

2:30 PM- Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, Jack Nolan

3 PM- UL Monroe at Arkansas State

ESPN3: Roger Twibell, Pete Cordelli, Cori Keller

3:30 PM- Indiana at Wisconsin

ABC: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

3:30 PM- Florida at Tennessee

CBS: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray, Jenny Dell

3:30 PM- West Virginia at Iowa State

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Paul Carcaterra

3:30 PM- Tulsa at Navy

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell

3:30 PM- Iowa at Illinois

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

3:30 PM- Buffalo at Ohio

CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Malik Zaire

3:30 PM- Boston College at Virginia

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Abby Labar

4 PM- Stanford at Washington

FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich

4 PM- Vanderbilt at Georgia

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler

4 PM- Georgia Tech at NC State

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood

5:30 PM- BYU at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU: Bill Roth, Dustin Fox

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

6 PM- San Jose State at Hawai’i

SPEC PPV, Team1 App: Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano

6 PM- FAU at Georgia Southern

ESPN+: Matt Stewart, Danny Waugh

7 PM- Oregon at Cal

ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Taylor McGregor

7 PM- Colorado at Arizona

FS1: Alex Faust, Evan Moore

7 PM- Colorado State at San Diego State

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Amanda Guerra

7:30 PM- Clemson at Virginia Tech

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Westwood One: Patrick Kinas, Derek Rackley

7:30 PM- South Carolina at Kentucky

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

8 PM- Alabama at LSU

CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

8 PM- Baylor at Oklahoma

FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown

8 PM- Miami-FL at Duke

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

9 PM- Houston at SMU

ESPNU: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

10:30 PM- Oregon State at Utah

ESPN: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Ian Fitzsimmons

10:30 PM- UCLA at Arizona State

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn

10:30 PM- Fresno State at Nevada

FS2: Anthony LaPanta, Ron Johnson

10:30 PM- Wyoming vs. New Mexico

CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross

Sunday, December 6

Noon- Western Kentucky at Charlotte

ESPN3: Bobby Rosinski, Reggie Walker

7:30 PM- Washington State at USC

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

GAMES PPD OR CANCELED

Western Kentucky at Charlotte

Southern Miss at UTEP

Boise State at UNLV

Northwestern at Minnesota

Kent State at Miami-OH

FIU at Charlotte (WKU replaces FIU)

Maryland at Michigan

Miami-FL at Wake Forest

Florida State at Duke

UAB at Middle Tennessee

Liberty at Coastal Carolina (BYU replaces Liberty)

