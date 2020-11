Schedule subject to change, which shouldn’t need to be said at this point

Wednesday, November 11

7 PM- Eastern Michigan at Ball State

CBSSN: Ben Holden, Ross Tucker

8 PM- Toledo at Western Michigan

ESPN: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Eric Wood

8 PM- Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

ESPNU: Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman

Thursday, November 12

8 PM- Colorado State at Boise State

FS1: Alex Faust, Evan Moore

Friday, November 13

7 PM- Iowa at Minnesota

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn

7 PM- FAU at FIU

CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross

7:30 PM- ECU at Cincinnati

ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Rocky Boiman

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, November 14

Noon- Indiana at Michigan State

ABC: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

Noon- TCU at West Virginia

FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich

Noon- Miami-FL at Virginia Tech

ESPN: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood

Noon- Coastal Carolina at Troy

ESPN2: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

Noon- Penn State at Nebraska

FS1: Brian Custer, Robert Smith

Noon- Vanderbilt at Kentucky

SEC: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport

Noon- Illinois at Rutgers

B1G: Lisa Byington, J Leman, Coley Harvey

Noon- Middle Tennessee at Marshall

CBSSN: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

Noon- Wake Forest at North Carolina

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

Noon- Western Carolina at Liberty

ESPN3: Matt Warner, Joe Jauch, Emily Austen

Noon- Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

ESPN3: Bobby Rosinski, Reggie Walker

Noon- Coast Guard at Merchant Marine

ESPN3: Dave Leno, Ken Dunek

Noon- Army West Point at Tulane

ESPN+: Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen

2 PM- South Alabama at Louisiana

ESPN+: Dan McDonald, Chris Lanaux

2:30 PM- Fresno State at Utah State

FS2: Kevin Fitzgerald, Evan Moore

2:30 PM- Georgia State at Appalachian State

ESPN3: Harrison Battle, Stan Lewter

3 PM- North Alabama at UAB

Sinclair RSNs, FCS Central: Chris Hassel, A.J. Hawk

3 PM- UTEP at UTSA

ESPN+: Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane

3 PM- USF at Houston

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Stanford Routt

3:30 PM- Notre Dame at Boston College

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, Jack Nolan

3:30 PM- USC at Arizona

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

3:30 PM- Colorado at Stanford

ESPN: Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Shelley Smith

3:30 PM- Southern Miss at Western Kentucky

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous

3:30 PM- Louisville at Virginia

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jerry Punch

3:30 PM- Rice at Louisiana Tech

ESPN3: Lyn Rollins, Chris Mycoskie

3:30 PM- Texas State at Georgia Southern

ESPN3: Matt Stewart, Danny Waugh

4 PM- Baylor at Texas Tech

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Steve Beuerlein

4 PM- Hawai’i at San Diego State

SPEC PPV, Team 1 Sports App: Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano

4 PM- Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas

ESPN3: John Liddle, Shea Walker, Taylor Verrico

4 PM- Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian

ESPN3: Zach Carlyle, Owen Simpson

5 PM- Pittsburg State at Stephen F. Austin

ESPN3: TBA, John Wilkowski

6:30 PM- Nevada vs. New Mexico

FS2: Anthony LaPanta, Ron Johnson

7 PM- Oregon at Washington State

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

7 PM- Arkansas at Florida

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

Touchdown Radio: J.P. Shadrick, Gino Torretta

7 PM- SMU at Tulsa

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons

7 PM- Pitt at Georgia Tech

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Abby Labar

7:30 PM- Wisconsin at Michigan

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Westwood One: Dan Miller, Jim Miller

7:30 PM- Temple at UCF

ESPNU: Mike Corey, Hutson Mason

7:30 PM- South Carolina at Ole Miss

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

7:30 PM- Northwestern at Purdue

B1G: Cory Provus, Anthony Herron, Olivia Dekker

7:30 PM- Florida State at NC State

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

10:30 PM- Utah at UCLA

FOX: Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn

10:30 PM- Cal at Arizona State

ESPN2: Dave Flemming, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden

10:30 PM- UNLV at San Jose State

FS2: Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle

11 PM- Oregon State at Washington

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

