Schedule subject to change

Wednesday, November 4

6 PM- Western Michigan at Akron

ESPN3: Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox

6 PM- Eastern Michigan at Kent State

ESPN+: David Wilson, John Gregory

7 PM- Ohio at Central Michigan

ESPN: Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr., Quint Kessenich

7 PM- Buffalo at Northern Illinois

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor

7 PM- Ball State at Miami-OH

CBSSN: John Sadak, Ross Tucker

8 PM- Bowling Green at Toledo

ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman

Thursday, November 5

7 PM- Utah State at Nevada

FS1: Alex Faust, Evan Moore

9 PM- Wyoming at Colorado State

CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Malik Zaire

Friday, November 6

7:30 PM- Miami-FL at NC State

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith

Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Tiki Barber

9 PM- San Jose State at San Diego State

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray, Sherree Burress

9:45 PM- BYU at Boise State

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, Petros Papadakis

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

Saturday, November 7

11:30 AM- Air Force at Army West Point

CBS: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

Noon- Arizona State at USC

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Noon- West Virginia at Texas

ABC: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock

Noon- Michigan State at Iowa

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra

Noon- North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell

Noon- Arkansas State at Louisiana

ESPNU: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley

Noon- Michigan at Indiana

FS1: Joe Davis, Brock Huard

Touchdown Radio (Radio.com): Brett Dolan, Keith Moreland

Noon- Nebraska at Northwestern

B1G: Cory Provous, J Leman, Olivia Dekker

Noon- Tulsa at Navy

CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross, Sheehan Stanwick Burch

Noon- Liberty at Virginia Tech

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis

Noon- UL Monroe at Georgia State

ESPN3: Chris Sylvester, Sam Crenshaw

Noon- SMU at Temple

ESPN+: Dave Leno, Ken Dunek

Noon- Tulane at ECU

ESPN+: Evan Lepler, Jay Sonnhalter

Noon- USF at Memphis

ESPN+: Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane

1 PM- Troy at Georgia Southern

ESPN3: Matt Stewart, Danny Waugh

2 PM- Boston College at Syracuse

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Kelly Crull

2:30 PM- UMass at Marshall

ESPN+: Mark Martin, Jake Griffith

3 PM- North Alabama at Southern Miss

ESPN3: Jason Baker, Dustin Almond

3 PM- Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky

ESPN3: Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey

3:30 PM- Houston at Cincinnati

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

3:30 PM- Florida vs. Georgia

CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: Bill Roth, Derek Rackley

3:30 PM- Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden

3:30 PM- Arizona at Utah

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

3:30 PM- Texas Tech at TCU

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

3:30 PM- Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

FS1: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport

3:30 PM- Minnesota at Illinois

B1G: Mark Followill, Anthony Herron, Elise Menaker

3:30 PM- Maryland at Penn State

B1G: Lisa Byington, Matt Millen, Coley Harvey

3:30 PM- Fresno State at UNLV

CBSSN: Ben Holden, Ross Tucker

3:30 PM- UTSA at Rice

ESPN3: David Saltzman, Taylor McHargue

3:30 PM- Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

ESPN+: Jake Rose, Jeremy Kellem

4 PM- Oklahoma State at Kansas State

FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

4 PM- Pitt at Florida State

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

4 PM- Appalachian State at Texas State

ESPN+: Brant Freeman, Steven Foster

4 PM- Angelo State at Abilene Christian

ESPN3: Zach Carlyle, Owen Simpson, Emily Shafer

6 PM- Western Kentucky at FAU

Sinclair RSNs, FCS Atlantic: Chris Hassel, A.J. Hawk

7 PM- Texas A&M at South Carolina

ESPN: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

7 PM- UCLA at Colorado

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, John Schriffen

7 PM- Baylor at Iowa State

FS1: Brian Custer, Robert Smith

7 PM- Louisiana Tech at North Texas

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous

7:30 PM- Clemson at Notre Dame

NBC: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen

Notre Dame JMI (Radio.com): Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, Jack Nolan

7:30 PM- Stanford at Oregon

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

7:30 PM- Tennessee at Arkansas

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

7:30 PM- Rutgers at Ohio State

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo

8 PM- South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU: Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

8 PM- Louisville at Virginia

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

10:30 PM- Washington at Cal

ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Allison Williams

10:30 PM- Washington State at Oregon State

FS1: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

11 PM- New Mexico at Hawai’i

SPEC PPV, Team1 Sports App: Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano, Scott Robbs

