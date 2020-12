Schedule subject to change. Canceled bowl games listed at the bottom.

Monday, December 21

2:30 PM- Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State

ESPN: Courtney Lyle, Eric MacLain, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee

First Team Radio: Travis Jones, Landry Burdine

Tuesday, December 22

3:30 PM- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane

ESPN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis

First Team Radio: Brian Roth, Hans Olsen

7 PM- Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU

ESPN: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lericia Harris

ESPN Radio: Chris Carlin, Craig Haubert

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

Wednesday, December 23

3:30 PM- New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

ESPN: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Dawn Davenport

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

7 PM- Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU

ESPN: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Lauren Sisler

First Team Radio: Mike Grace, Cole Cubelic

Thursday, December 24

3:30 PM- New Mexico Bowl: Hawai’i vs. Houston

ESPN: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Kris Budden

ESPN Radio: Kevin Winter, Craig Haubert

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Friday, December 25

2:30 PM- Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall

ESPN: Bill Roth, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

Radio TBA

Saturday, December 26

Noon- Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB

ABC: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

First Team Radio: Brian Hanni, John Denton

3:30 PM- First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Louisiana

ABC: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Quint Kessenich

First Team Radio: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine

3:30 PM- LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

ESPN: Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Dawn Davenport

First Team Radio: Mike Grace, J.D.Byars, Dave Schultz

7:30 PM- Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

ESPN: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell

First Team Radio: Jamie Seh, Tenitra Batiste

Tuesday, December 29

5:30 PM- Cheez-It Bowl: Miami-FL vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

9 PM- Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Kris Budden

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Trevor Matich

Wednesday, December 30

Noon- Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

ESPN: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Marty Smith

Radio TBA

3:30 PM- Music City Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa

ESPN: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

7:15 PM- Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

Thursday, December 31

Noon- Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

ESPN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ian Fitzsimmons

First Team Radio:

2 PM- Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State

CBS: TBA

Radio TBA

4 PM- Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

ESPN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

ESPN Radio: Jay Alter, Brad Edwards

8 PM- Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock

Friday, January 1

12:30 PM- Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

1 PM- Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn

ABC: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra

Radio TBA

5 PM- Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

8:45 PM- Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

Saturday, January 2

Noon- Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky

ESPN: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris

Touchdown Radio: J.P. Shadrick, Gino Torretta

12:30 PM- Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss

ABC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio TBA

4 PM- Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, TBA

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock

8 PM- Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

Monday, January 11

8 PM- National Championship Game:

ESPN: TBA

Radio TBA

Canceled Games

Bahamas Bowl

Birmingham Bowl

Celebration Bowl

Fenway Bowl

Frisco Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Hawaii Bowl

Holiday Bowl

Independence Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

Military Bowl

Pinstripe Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl

Red Box Bowl

Sun Bowl

