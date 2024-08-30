Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after a win in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News, via USA Today Sports.)

Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 30 (all listings from 506 Sports)

Lehigh @ Army

6:00 PM

CBSSN

Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman

Temple @ No. 16 Oklahoma

7:00 PM

ESPN

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Florida Atlantic @ Michigan State

7:00 PM

BTN

Jason Ross Jr., Brock Vereen

Elon @ Duke

7:30 PM

ACCN

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

Western Michigan @ Wisconsin

9:00 PM

FS1

Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Featured game: TCU at Stanford

10:30 PM

ESPN

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

This marks Stanford’s first game in the ACC following the conference’s addition of the Cardinal (as well as Cal and SMU) last fall. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have been in the Big 12 since 2012, but getting there came with quite the drama itself; they announced in 2010 that they would move from the Mountain West to the Big East, but then opted for the Big 12 instead of the next year as part of that wave of Big East exits. On the announcing side, Flemming and Osweiler have called a lot of Pac-12 games, and they’re now calling one of those teams in the ACC.

On the field, coach Troy Taylor’s first season with the Cardinal led to a 3-9 record last year (the same as the past season under David Shaw, who resigned following the 2022 campaign). Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs took a step back in Sonny Dykes’ second year, falling off significantly from their 13-2 run to the national championship game in 2022 to a 5-7 mark last season after several key departures for the NFL. We’ll see how their 2024 season starts.

Saturday, Aug. 31, Early Window

Featured game: No. 14 Clemson vs No. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta)

12:00 PM

ABC

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

This is one of only two ranked-on-ranked matchups Saturday, and it gets one of the three top ESPN teams. It’s also interesting to see ESPN put such a big game in the noon Saturday window, a spot that’s often been an emphasis for Fox. (They have their own good game there with No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia.)

On the field, the Bulldogs will be looking for redemption after their SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama last year left them as the first No. 1 team entering conference championship weekend to miss the playoff. (They’ll probably be the only one to ever do that, too, as the playoff expands to 12 teams this year.) But they were still 13-1 last season. Meanwhile, Clemson was 9-4, their lowest win total since they went 6-7 in 2010 (Dabo Swinney’s second year). So they’re coming in with a chip on their shoulder as well.

No. 8 Penn State @ West Virginia

12:00 PM

FOX

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Virginia Tech @ Vanderbilt

12:00 PM

ESPN

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Connecticut @ Maryland

12:00 PM

FS1

Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Kent State @ Pittsburgh

12:00 PM

ESPNU

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Illinois State @ 25 Iowa

12:00 PM

BTN

Mark Followill, Anthony Herron

Indiana State @ Purdue

12:00 PM

BTN

Pat Boylan, J Leman

Austin Peay @ Louisville

12:00 PM

ACCN

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin

Bucknell @ Navy

12:00 PM

CBSSN

Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross

Chattanooga @ 15 Tennessee

12:45 PM

SECN

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

South Dakota State @ 17 Oklahoma State

2:00 PM

ESPN+

Shawn Kenney, Taylor McHargue

Towson @ Cincinnati

2:30 PM

ESPN+

Eric Rothman, Je’rod Cherry

Afternoon window:

Portland State @ Washington State

3:00 PM

CW

Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf

19 Miami (FL) @ Florida

3:30 PM

ABC

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State

3:30 PM

CBS

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

UTEP @ Nebraska

3:30 PM

FOX

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

Colorado State @ 4 Texas

3:30 PM

ESPN

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

North Dakota @ Iowa State

3:30 PM

FS1

Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman

Miami (OH) @ Northwestern

3:30 PM

BTN

Lisa Byington, Jared Thomas

Florida International @ Indiana

3:30 PM

BTN

Joe Beninati, Matt Barkley

Ohio @ Syracuse

3:30 PM

ACCN

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

Merrimack @ Air Force

3:30 PM

CBSSN

Chris Lewis, Robert Turbin

East Tennessee State @ Appalachian State

3:30 PM

ESPN+

Eastern Michigan @ Massachusetts

3:30 PM

ESPN+

Kennesaw State @ UTSA

3:30 PM

ESPN+

Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane

Western Illinois @ Northern Illinois

3:30 PM

ESPN+

Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh

Boise State @ Georgia Southern

4:00 PM

ESPNU

Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

Old Dominion @ South Carolina

4:15 PM

SECN

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray

UC-Davis @ California

5:00 PM

ESPN+, ACCNX

Roxy Bernstein, Craig Haubert

North Texas @ South Alabama

5:00 PM

ESPN+

Stony Brook @ Marshall

5:00 PM

ESPN+

Campbell @ Liberty

5:00 PM

ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky @ Mississippi State

6:00 PM

ESPN+, SECN+

Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong

Richmond @ Virginia

6:00 PM

ESPN+, ACCNX

Chris Carlin, Forrest Conoly

Norfolk State @ East Carolina

6:00 PM

ESPN+

Joe Tordy, Reggie Walker

Featured game: Idaho State @ Oregon State

6:30 PM

CW

Thom Brennaman, Max Browne

Idaho State at Oregon State might not normally get much attention, but this will certainly be watched for Thom Brennaman‘s return to the national stage. And it’s also the first Pac-2 game for Oregon State, and the second in The CW’s new package there (following Portland State-Washington State at 3 p.m. ET). The game may not be close (the Beavers went 8-5 last year and are favored by 27.5 points against a Bengals squad that went 3-8 last year in FCS play), but many will be tuning in to see how Brennaman does.

Saturday, Aug. 31, Evening

Western Kentucky @ 5 Alabama

7:00 PM

ESPN

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

UNLV @ Houston

7:00 PM

FS1

Alex Faust, Robert Smith

Furman @ 6 Ole Miss

7:00 PM

ESPN+, SECN+

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

UT-Martin @ 18 Kansas State

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Mark Neely, Ahman Green

Tarleton State @ Baylor

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Peter Sousa, Brad Hopkins

Bethune-Cookman @ South Florida

7:00 PM

ESPN+

AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray

North Alabama @ Memphis

7:00 PM

ESPN+

James Westling, Leger Douzable

Sam Houston @ Rice

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Chuckie Kempf, Doc Holiday

Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Nevada @ Troy

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Tennessee Tech @ Middle Tennessee

7:00 PM

ESPN+

Featured game: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M

7:30 PM

ABC

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN College GameDay will be at this one, making for an easy post-show commute for Herbstreit. There’s going to be plenty of interest in this as the day’s second ranked-on-ranked matchup and as the first game for new A&M coach Mike Elko. The Aggies went 7-6 last year under Jimbo Fisher and interim HC Elijah Robinson, while the Irish were 10-3 in Marcus Freeman’s second season.

UCLA @ Hawaii

7:30 PM

CBS

Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker

Fresno State @ 9 Michigan

7:30 PM

NBC

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Alabama A&M @ Auburn

7:30 PM

ESPN+, SECN+

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

Idaho @ 3 Oregon

7:30 PM

BTN

Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth

Abilene Christian @ Texas Tech

7:30 PM

ESPN+

Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel

Southern Mississippi @ Kentucky

7:45 PM

SECN

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

James Madison @ Charlotte

8:00 PM

ESPNU

Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle

Georgia State @ Georgia Tech

8:00 PM

ACCN

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill

Texas A&M-Commerce @ San Diego State

8:00 PM

TruTV

Ari Wolfe, Darius Walker

Houston Baptist @ SMU

8:00 PM

ESPN+, ACCNX

Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson

Southern Illinois @ BYU

8:00 PM

ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks

Robert Morris @ Utah State

8:00 PM

KMYU My TV Utah, MWC Digital

Grambling State @ Louisiana

8:00 PM

ESPN+

Lamar @ Texas State

8:00 PM

ESPN+

Nicholls State @ Louisiana Tech

8:00 PM

ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State @ New Mexico State

9:00 PM

ESPN+

New Mexico @ 21 Arizona

10:30 PM

ESPN

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore

Wyoming @ Arizona State

10:30 PM

FS1

Chris Myers, Petros Papadakis

Weber State @ Washington

11:00 PM

BTN

Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Lincoln Kennedy

Sunday, Sept. 1:

N.C. Central vs Alabama State (in Miami)

3:00 PM

ESPN

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith (in Montgomery)

7:00 PM

ESPNU

Jason Ross Jr, Marcus Ray

Featured game: No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU (in Las Vegas)

7:30 PM

ABC

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit

The weekend’s third and final ranked-on-ranked matchup should be a good one. It’s USC’s first game as a member of the Big Ten, and after an offseason with a lot of questions for Lincoln Riley after they went 7-5 despite having eventual No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams at quarterback. We’ll see how they replace him.

Meanwhile, LSU went 10-3 last season. That was Brian Kelly’s second year there, and the record was similar to the 10-4 the Tigers put up in his first year. But it came without the conference championship game appearance. The expectations are again high for the Tigers, and they’ll be looking to make noise of their own in a prominent matchup..

Monday, Sept. 2

Featured (and only) game: Boston College at No. 10 Florida State

7:30 PM

ESPN

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

The Seminoles will be looking to bounce back after last week’s well-watched season-opening defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech in Ireland. There’s plenty to talk about with them beyond that, too, from their controversial exclusion from the playoff last year despite a 13-0 record (they went on to finish 13-1 after an Orange Bowl loss to Georgia) through their current media rights lawsuit involving ESPN and the ACC. And we’ll see if and how Wischusen and Riddick discuss any of that.

On the field, we’ll see what Mike Norvell (in his fifth year as HC) can do to turn the Seminoles’ season around. They’re still strong ACC contenders, and in the expanded playoff era, a season-opening loss is far from enough to knock them out of contention. Meanwhile, the Eagles were just 7-6 last season (Jeff Hafley’s fourth), but that’s the same 2023 record Georgia Tech had. We’ll see if Boston College can pull off a similar upset.

[506 Sports]