The sports world has come to an abrupt halt as concern about the coronavirus grows across both the United States and the world at large. Just about everything has been cancelled domestically, including the NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB, several collegiate spring sports, and every major conference’s basketball tournament.

So….what the hell is left?

Here’s the small list, which is subject to change at any moment.

With their schedule of live sports dramatically cut down, ESPN is also changing their on-air schedule.

ESPN Programming plans:

ESPN: SportsCenter all day and night

ESPNEWS: video simulcasts of radio shows (First Take, Your Take Radio and The Will Cain Show) and taped programming

ESPN2: simulcast a combination of ESPN and ESPNEWS. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 12, 2020

And….that’s about all, folks. The sports that haven’t been completely canceled at this time are the exceptions. It would not surprise me if this list is drastically cut down in the coming hours and weeks, but all we can do is wait and see.