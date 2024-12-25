Minnesota Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin (1) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) react after Griffin made an interception against Arizona on Dec. 1. (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images.)

Here’s a look at the announcing assignments for Week 17 of the NFL season, including a Christmas Day doubleheader. That includes some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on broadcasters, matchups, or both. All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, early window

Featured/only game: Kansas City at Pittsburgh

Netflix 1 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt, Melanie Collins, Stacey Dales

Westwood One: JP Shadrick, Ross Tucker

Netflix has lined up quite the cast for their debut broadcasting live NFL games (which will also be available on CBS affiliates in the local markets of the teams playing), including the aforementioned game broadcasters, an extensive studio lineup, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé performing halftime shows at the first and second games respectively, and even comedian Bert Kreischer as a “tailgate correspondent” for this first game. And it will be interesting to see how that all plays out, including Burleson and Watt (more usually on CBS’ The NFL Today studio show) in a three-man booth with Eagle. But the biggest broadcasting question is if there will be technical issues, as there were for the streamer’s broadcast of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.

On the field, this sets up as an important one for the Steelers in particular. Their 34-17 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday means those two teams are tied atop the AFC North at 10-5, and while that makes for great material for the Hard Knocks In Season show focusing on that division, Pittsburgh would certainly like to get back on top. The Steelers would currently win the tie with a 7-3 conference record to the Ravens’ 6-4 (the fourth level of tiebreaking), but that’s far from secure. Meanwhile, the 14-1 Chiefs (three-point favorites here) just need one win in their last two games (or one Buffalo Bills’ loss) to clinch the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye.

For the Chiefs, while tight end Travis Kelce only has one 100-yard receiving game this season (Nov. 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), he’s still their leader in receptions (89), targets (122), and yards (739). But he hasn’t even passed 50 yards in his past three games, so it will be interesting to see how much he’s targeted here. For the Steelers, pass rusher T.J. Watt remains a key threat, tied for third in the league with 11.5 sacks. We’ll see what kind of pressure he can put on Patrick Mahomes, and we’ll see how his brother reacts in the booth.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, afternoon window

Featured/only game: Baltimore at Houston

Netflix 4:30 p.m.

Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, Jamie Erdahl, Steve Wyche

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Ryan Leaf

As mentioned above, there’s plenty of pressure for five-point road favorites Baltimore here, especially with the Ravens behind Pittsburgh on that tiebreaker. The 9-6 Texans are in a bit of a safer place, as they’ve already clinched the AFC South: they’re two games up on the Indianapolis Colts and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker by winning both of the teams’ clashes this season. But they could look to improve their playoff seeding.

For Houston, a big question will be the receiving corps following the injury to Tank Dell (reportedly a tear of multiple knee ligaments) last week, as he was their second-leading receiver. The Texans do still have team receiving leader Nico Collins, who has 909 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games this season, but he may draw more defensive focus with Dell out.

For Baltimore, QB Lamar Jackson led the league in passing yardage for a while, but has now dropped to fifth. However, his 3,787 passing yards (with a 67.9 percent completion mark) and 37 passing touchdowns against four interceptions are still remarkable. And when you add in his rushing numbers (765 yards, three touchdowns, and a 6.1 yards per carry average), it’s easy to see why the reigning NFL MVP (who won that award for the second time in his career last season) is in that conversation again. We’ll see what he does Wednesday, and if he really sneaks away at halftime to watch Beyoncé.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Featured/only game: Seattle at Chicago

Prime Video 8:15 p.m.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Kugler, Ryan Harris

Back in October, the Bears were 4-2, and they (and the entire NFC North) were in position to make the playoffs. While the rest of the division has continued strong since then, though, Chicago hasn’t won another game, now sitting at 4-11. And they’re 3.5-point home underdogs here against the 8-7 Seahawks, who are just one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead and have plenty to play for.

The Seahawks’ fight for a playoff spot’s an important part of the national appeal to this one, but there’s also the chance to check in on 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The Bears’ pivot has thrown for 3,271 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, but has completed only 62.2 percent of his passes. But he’s looked better than his season-long average over his last five games (the last three under interim head coach Thomas Brown following the firing of Matt Eberflus) despite the losses, throwing for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns with no picks and a 63.3 percent completion mark. And his last game, against a tough Detroit Lions’ team Sunday, was particularly strong, seeing him put up 335 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 65.0 percent completion mark.

For Seattle, QB Geno Smith is having quite a season of his own. His 3,937 passing yards are third in the league, and he’s thrown 17 touchdowns and has a 70.1 percent completion mark. However, his 15 interceptions are a problem. The Bears are tied for 14th with 11 picks on the year, led by two each from Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson. It will be interesting to see if they can notch any more against Smith.

Saturday, Dec. 28, early window

Featured/only game: LA Chargers at New England

NFL Network 1 p.m.

Chris Rose, Ross Tucker, Steve Wyche

Westwood One: Nate Gatter, Ryan Leaf

This is just the second game Rose will call for national TV this year, and he’ll have a new analyst partner in Tucker. However, he’ll have one familiar team to cover here, as he previously called the Patriots’ Week 7 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (with Joe Thomas).

On the field, the 3-12 Patriots don’t have a lot to play for, but the 9-7 Chargers sure do. The four-point road favorites are currently in the AFC’s sixth playoff slot, but their spot isn’t secure. WR Ladd McConkey’s a key piece for them, recording a team-high 960 yards on 69 receptions to date and notching five touchdowns. But, despite their record, New England’s decent at pass defense, allowing 212.4 yards per game through the air (12th in the league). They only have seven picks on the year, though (led by two from CB Christian Gonzalez; no one else has more than one); we’ll see if they can boost their turnover generation.

Saturday, Dec. 28, afternoon window

Featured/only game: Denver at Cincinnati

NFL Network 4:30 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Westwood One: John Sadak, Derek Rackley

This looks like a solid matchup, with both teams battling for playoff contention. The 9-6 Broncos (currently seventh in the AFC) can clinch a postseason berth with a win, while the 7-8 Bengals need help. But they’re 3.5-point home favorites here, and they certainly can put on an offensive show, with QB Joe Burrow leading the league with 4,229 passing yards (and 39 touchdowns against eight picks, plus a 68.9 percent completion mark).

The Cincinnati defense has struggled overall this year, allowing 359.9 yards and 26.2 points per game (both fifth-worst in the league). However, DE Trey Hendrickson leads the league with 13.5 sacks, and he may put some pressure on Denver rookie QB Bo Nix. Nix has thrown for 3,235 yards and 22 touchdowns this year with a 64.3 percent completion mark, but has tossed 11 picks.

Saturday, Dec. 28, evening window

Featured/only game: Arizona at LA Rams

NFL Network 8 p.m.

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

NFLN has a pretty good night matchup as well, with the 9-6 Rams hosting the 7-8 Cardinals in a NFC West divisional battle. The Rams lead that division, but are just a game clear of the Seahawks; however, if Seattle loses earlier in the day, a win will clinch for them. The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention last week, and they’re six-point road underdogs here, but they can’t be written off.

For the Rams, RB Kyren Williams has been a key figure. He’s third in the league with 1,243 rushing yards, notching 13 rushing touchdowns and averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and he’s rushed for more than 100 yards in his last two games and three of his last five. The Cardinals have their own impressive rusher in James Conner, who has 1,090 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns this year, and rushed for 117 yards and a TD in an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

Sunday, Dec. 29, early window

Featured game: NY Jets at Buffalo

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas

It seems somewhat odd to see CBS’ top booth on a game featuring a 4-11 team, but they only have four games overall this week due to all the national games, and this one’s going to most of the country. Also, the Jets and Aaron Rodgers still get plenty of attention despite their record (and despite being 10-point road underdogs here), and the 12-3 Bills could still be in the hunt for the No. 1 AFC seed if the Chiefs stumble on Christmas.

For Buffalo, QB Josh Allen remains a key figure (and betting odds favorite) in the MVP race, throwing for 3,549 yards and 26 touchdowns this year (with six interceptions and a 63.8 percent completion mark). He’s also ran for 514 yards and 11 scores, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. On the other side of the field, receiver Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 987 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Tennessee at Jacksonville

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Dallas at Philadelphia

Fox 1 p.m.

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Las Vegas at New Orleans

Fox 1 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Indianapolis at NY Giants

Fox 1 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Carolina at Tampa Bay

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Sports USA Radio: Josh Appel, Mark Carrier

Sunday, Dec. 29, afternoon window

Miami at Cleveland

CBS/Paramount+ 4:05 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Compass Media Radio: Ted Emrich, Brian Baldinger

Featured game: Green Bay at Minnesota

Fox 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Sport USA Radio: Ted Robinson, Brandon Noble

This looks like a great matchup, part of why it was flexed into this spot. The 13-2 Vikings are tied with the Detroit Lions (also 13-2, and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker) for the top spot in the NFC North, but their divisional rivals in Green Bay (11-4) are looking to improve their own playoff positioning. The Packers clinched a playoff berth with a 34-0 thumping of the New Orleans Saints Monday, but now have to turn around and play an extremely tough team. But they’re only 1.5-point road underdogs.

This could wind up being a defensive duel, with Minnesota and Green Bay second and sixth in the league in points allowed per game (18.4 and 19.1 respectively). For the Vikings, watch for ballhawking corner Byron Murphy Jr., who leads the team with six picks and had 10 tackles in a win over the Seahawks last week. For the Packers, keep an eye on LB Quay Walker, who leads the team with 102 tackles and has 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Sunday, Dec. 29, Sunday Night Football

Featured/only game: Atlanta at Washington

NBC/Universo/Peacock 8:20 p.m.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Universo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú, Ariana Figuera

Westwood One Radio: Tom McCarthy, Mike Mayock

The 10-5 Commanders are currently in the seventh and last NFC playoff spot, but can clinch it with a win. But the 8-7 Falcons have lots to play for too; they’re tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. And they’re only four-point road underdogs here.

For Washington, QB Jayden Daniels (likely the league’s rookie of the year) has gotten a lot of attention for his arm, throwing for 3,303 yards and 22 touchdowns to date with eight interceptions and a 69.7 percent completion mark. But what he’s done with his legs stands out too; he leads the team with 737 rushing yards (5.8 per carry), and has added six touchdowns there.

For Atlanta, QB Michael Penix Jr. just got his first start of the season (and his NFL career) in a win over the Giants. However, that saw him throw for 202 yards with no touchdowns, a pick, and a 66.7 percent completion mark. He has room to improve, and we’ll see if he can get that started here.

Monday, December 30, Monday Night Football

Featured/only game: Detroit at San Francisco

ABC & ESPN/ESPN Deportes 8:15 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, MJ Acosta-Ruiz

Westwood One Radio: Jason Benetti, Kurt Warner

It’s been a lost season for the 49ers, who have followed up a Super Bowl appearance with a 6-9 mark to date. But they’re still dangerous, and are only 3.5-point home underdogs against a 13-2 Lions team fighting to stay atop the NFC North (where they hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings). So this could be a decent game.

For the Lions, QB Jared Goff has been excellent this season. He’s second in the league with 4,095 passing yards, and has thrown 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions with a 71.4 percent completion mark. But he’ll face some tough San Francisco defenders, including DE Leonard Floyd, who leads the team with 8.5 sacks and also has eight tackles for loss.

