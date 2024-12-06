Sam Darnold against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2024. (Steve Roberts/Imagn Images.)

Here’s a look at the announcing assignments for Week 14 of the NFL season, with some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on broadcasters, matchups, or both. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Featured/only game: Green Bay at Detroit

Prime Video 8:15 p.m.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú

Westwood One Radio: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker

This is one of the better TNF matchups this year by record, with the Lions entering 11-1 and the Packers 9-3. There’s also the long-established divisional rivalry at play. And while Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite at home, the Lions barely edged the Chicago Bears (23-20, including with a bizarre late blunder from soon-fired Chicago HC Matt Eberflus) in a Thanksgiving game last week. Meanwhile, the Packers have won three straight, with their last loss coming four weeks back…against Detroit.

For the Lions, a key figure to watch is defensive tackle Alim McNeill. He has the second-most sacks on the team at 3.5, behind defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s 7.5 (Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6 and is still recovering, although there have been some promising signs lately). We’ll see how the Green Bay line does against him, and we’ll see what kind of receiving performance team leader Jaylen Reed (693 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 44 catches) can put up for the Packers.

Sunday, Dec. 8, early window

NY Jets at Miami

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Featured game 1: Atlanta at Minnesota

Fox 1 p.m.

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Compass Media Radio: Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger

This actually might be a better game than the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams afternoon one Fox is sending its A team to. The records are the same (10-2 for Minnesota and Buffalo, 6-6 for Atlanta and Los Angeles), but the Bills have already clinched the AFC East title (thanks to the Dolphins being second at just 5-7), while the Vikings are fighting to stay alive in the NFC North race (they’re one game back of the Lions) and jockeying for playoff position. And the Falcons are tied with the Buccaneers for the NFC South lead, so they’ve got a lot of pressure to play well too. (The Rams do as well; they’re a game back of Seattle in the NFC West.) The Vikings are just six-point home favorites, so this could be close.

For Minnesota, QB Sam Darnold remains a key question. He was reasonably efficient in a 23-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, completing 67.7 percent of his passes and tossing two touchdowns with no interceptions, but the 235 passing yards he put up were his lowest number since Oct. 6. But he’s coming in off a better game than Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins, who threw four picks in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. We’ll see which QB puts up a better showing here.

New Orleans at NY Giants

Fox 1 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Carolina at Philadelphia

Fox 1 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Sports USA Radio: Josh Appel, Brandon Noble

Featured game 2: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas

As Joe Posnanski noted this week, Browns’ QB Jameis Winston actually broke Norm Van Brocklin’s famed 1951 record of 554 passing yards in a game last week…if you count yardage from the other team’s interceptions. On his side, Winston completed 34 of 58 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions returned for a combined 171 yards (two of which were pick-sixes). And yes, Cleveland lost 41-32 to the Denver Broncos. But it may be fascinating to see how that kind of wild, go-for-it aerial offense contrasts with the Steelers, who are 9-3 versus the Browns’ 3-9 and six-point home favorites despite throwing for just 210.9 yards per game (13th-lowest in the NFL).

The other element here is the Hard Knocks factor. The in-season version of that show is covering the whole AFC North, and the show so far has largely focused on the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin. But they’ve got to get at least some Browns coverage in at some point. And this may be an optimal chance to do so, with them taking on another AFC North team. We’ll see what this game produces in terms of Hard Knocks opportunities.

Las Vegas at Tampa Bay

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Jacksonville at Tennessee

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Sunday, Dec. 8, afternoon window

Seattle at Arizona

CBS/Paramount+ 4:05 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Compass Media Radio: Bill Rosinski, Merril Hoge

Featured game: Buffalo at LA Rams

Fox 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn, Ron Rivera

The Bills are coming off a famed win in the snow against the 49ers that helped them clinch the AFC East. A key question here is if there will be any letdown for them afterwards. They still have seeding to play for, as they’re second in the AFC and just a game back of 11-1 Kansas City, but it’s possible they take their foot off the gas a bit. And that might be why they’re only four-point road favorites against the 6-6 Rams.

For Los Angeles, RB Kyren Williams is a key figure to watch. He rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a win over the New Orleans Saints last week, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. And Buffalo’s rushing defense isn’t great, allowing 121.9 yards per game so far (15th-worst in the league). We’ll see what leading tackler Dorian Williams (98 tackles, five tackles for loss) and that defense can do to stop the Rams’ rushing attack.

Chicago at San Francisco

Fox 4:25 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, Kelly Stouffer

Sunday, Dec. 8, Sunday Night Football

Featured/only game: LA Chargers at Kansas City

NBC/Universo/Peacock 8:20 p.m.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Universo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú, Ariana Figuera

Westwood One Radio: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are now 8-4 on the year following last week’s narrow win over the Falcons, and they’re second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs. They’re currently fifth in the AFC, too, but their playoff spot is far from secure, so more wins are needed. But this is a tough matchup for them; they’re only four-point road underdogs, but Kansas City just keeps finding ways to win, including a 19-17 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.

Despite that game against the Raiders being low-scoring, it was actually one of QB Patrick Mahomes’ highest yardage totals this year. He threw for 306 yards there, just his second 300-yard game of the season (he put up 331 against the Saints on Oct. 7), and tossed a touchdown without an interception. However, his 56.5 percent completion mark was a season-low. We’ll see how he does against a Chargers’ defense that’s allowed 206.4 passing yards per game this year, 10th-best in the league.

Monday, December 9, Monday Night Football

Featured/only game: Cincinnati at Dallas

ABC & ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes 8:15 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichek, Guests TBA

ESPN+/Disney+ Simpsons alternate broadcast: Drew Carter, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky

ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, MJ Acosta-Ruiz

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

The 4-8 Bengals against the 5-7 Cowboys would usually sound pretty rough for a primetime game, and this one likely would have been flexed if not for that Simpsons‘ altcast. (A lot of time over the last few months was spent creating animations, voiceovers, and other things for that broadcast based on this matchup.) But that altcast is going to be fascinating, and it may get a lot of people to tune in.

It’s also worth noting that while these teams are not good by their records, they’ve both proven to be pretty entertaining at times. That’s particularly true with Cincinnati and QB Joe Burrow, who leads the league with 3,337 passing yards and has been efficient along the way, recording 30 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 67.7 percent completion mark. (There may be a very interesting discussion around how much, if any, MVP consideration he gets; in recent years, that award has usually gone to a top statistical performer on a good team, but he only meets half of those criteria.)

Meanwhile, Dallas QB Cooper Rush (filling in for the injured Dak Prescott) wasn’t great in last week’s incredibly-watched terrible 27-20 win over the struggling New York Giants, throwing for just 195 yards and a touchdown with just a 58.3 percent completion mark. We’ll see if he and the Cowboys (five-point home underdogs) can do better here. But hey, if they can’t, there will still be the Simpsons altcast to laugh at.

BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

H/T Sammy for the listings!