CBS has revealed its lineup of broadcasters for the 2024 NFL season, and you’ll be stunned to learn it’s nearly identical to last season’s listing.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson return as the top NFL on CBS broadcast team, with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn checking in as the B-team and Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins also returning.
The biggest change comes with Andrew Catalon’s team. With Matt Ryan heading to the studio and The NFL Today, Jason McCourty will work a full schedule of games this season, primarily as part of a team with Catalon, Tiki Barber, and AJ Ross. He’ll also work with Chris Lewis on occasion throughout the season. Ross Tucker joins Jay Feely and Tom McCarthy for the sixth full-time crew for the NFL on CBS this season.
Here’s the full lineup.
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
- Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
- Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
- Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker
Gene Steratore returns as the NFL on CBS rules analyst. Lewis and Beth Mowins will serve as additional play-by-play announcers, while Amanda Balionis, Tiffany Blackmon, and Amanda Guerra will serve as reporters throughout the season.
The retooled NFL Today will still be hosted by James Brown, with Ryan, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and JJ Watt as analysts and Jonathan Jones as the lead insider.
CBS also revealed broadcaster assignments for the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 1
New England at Cincinnati
1 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Jacksonville at Miami
1 p.m. CBS
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Houston at Indianapolis
1 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Arizona at Buffalo
1 p.m. CBS
Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon
Las Vegas at LA Chargers
4 p.m. CBS
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Denver at Seattle
4 p.m. CBS
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Week 2
NY Jets at Tennesseee
1 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
San Francisco at Minnesota
1 p.m. CBS
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Las Vegas at Baltimore
1 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross
LA Chargers at Carolina
1 p.m. CBS
Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis
Cleveland at Jacksonville
1 p.m. CBS
Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Amanda Guerra
Cincinnati at Kansas City
4:25 p.m. CBS
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Pittsburgh at Denver
4:25 p.m. CBS
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Week 3
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
1 p.m. CBS
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Houston at Minnesota
1 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Chicago at Indianapolis
1 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Miami at Seattle
4 p.m. CBS
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Carolina at Las Vegas
4 p.m. CBS
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala