CBS has revealed its lineup of broadcasters for the 2024 NFL season, and you’ll be stunned to learn it’s nearly identical to last season’s listing.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson return as the top NFL on CBS broadcast team, with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn checking in as the B-team and Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins also returning.

The biggest change comes with Andrew Catalon’s team. With Matt Ryan heading to the studio and The NFL Today, Jason McCourty will work a full schedule of games this season, primarily as part of a team with Catalon, Tiki Barber, and AJ Ross. He’ll also work with Chris Lewis on occasion throughout the season. Ross Tucker joins Jay Feely and Tom McCarthy for the sixth full-time crew for the NFL on CBS this season.

Here’s the full lineup.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker

Gene Steratore returns as the NFL on CBS rules analyst. Lewis and Beth Mowins will serve as additional play-by-play announcers, while Amanda Balionis, Tiffany Blackmon, and Amanda Guerra will serve as reporters throughout the season.

The retooled NFL Today will still be hosted by James Brown, with Ryan, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and JJ Watt as analysts and Jonathan Jones as the lead insider.

CBS also revealed broadcaster assignments for the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Week 1

New England at Cincinnati

1 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Jacksonville at Miami

1 p.m. CBS

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Houston at Indianapolis

1 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Arizona at Buffalo

1 p.m. CBS

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon

Las Vegas at LA Chargers

4 p.m. CBS

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Denver at Seattle

4 p.m. CBS

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Week 2

NY Jets at Tennesseee

1 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

San Francisco at Minnesota

1 p.m. CBS

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Las Vegas at Baltimore

1 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross

LA Chargers at Carolina

1 p.m. CBS

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis

Cleveland at Jacksonville

1 p.m. CBS

Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Amanda Guerra

Cincinnati at Kansas City

4:25 p.m. CBS

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Pittsburgh at Denver

4:25 p.m. CBS

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Week 3

LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

1 p.m. CBS

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Houston at Minnesota

1 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Chicago at Indianapolis

1 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Miami at Seattle

4 p.m. CBS

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Carolina at Las Vegas

4 p.m. CBS

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

[CBS Sports]