Sam Darnold of the Vikings against the Falcons on Dec. 8, 2024. (Matt Krohn/Imagn Images.)

Here’s a look at the announcing assignments for Week 15 of the NFL season, with some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on broadcasters, matchups, or both. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Featured/only game: LA Rams at San Francisco

Prime Video 8:15 p.m.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú

Westwood One Radio: Ryan Radtke, Ron Rivera

This NFC West clash looked like a stronger matchup heading into this year, with the 49ers and Rams 12-5 and 10-7 last season respectively (and San Francisco making it all the way to the Super Bowl). They’re just 6-7 and 7-6 respectively this season. However, there’s plenty on the line here, with the division leaders (the Seattle Seahawks) not far ahead at 8-5. And this could be a close and high-scoring one; the 49ers have the worse record this year, but are three-point home favorites, and the over/under total of 48.5 points is second only to the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions clash (54.5) this week.

For Los Angeles, a key figure to watch is receiver Puka Nacua. He leads the team with 708 receiving yards despite playing in just eight of their 13 games so far due to injury, and he’s coming off a great performance, making 12 catches on 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown (one of three receiving TDs he has on the year) in their 44-42 shootout win over the Bills Sunday.

For San Francisco, a focus is RB Isaac Guerendo, recently elevated after injuries to Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey. Guerendo has been listed as questionable this week, but is expected to play. He posted 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, and could be primed for a big night here against a Rams’ defense that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game (fifth-worst in the league).

Sunday, Dec. 15, early window

Featured game 1: Kansas City at Cleveland

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

ESPN Radio: Mike Couzens, Kelly Stouffer

The 12-1 Chiefs at the 3-10 Browns looks like an incredible mismatch, but Kansas City is only a four-point road favorite. And the Chiefs’ last three games have been wins by a total of eight points, following their only loss of the season (a nine-point road defeat against Buffalo on Nov. 17). Meanwhile, the Browns are at least interesting with Jameis Winston under center in place of the injured Deshaun Waston. They’ve lost their last two by 13 and nine points, but picked up one of their three wins (against the now 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers) the week before that, on Nov. 21.

For Kansas City, TE Travis Kelce is actually getting some worthwhile on-field discussion lately. He leads the team with 682 receiving yards, and while his 45 yards against the Chargers last week weren’t great, he caught five of the six passes targeted at him. For Cleveland, WR Jerry Jeudy’s 981 receiving yards are more than double anyone else’s, and he also caught five passes on six targets (for 64 yards and a touchdown) in last week’s loss to the Steelers.

Featured game 2: Dallas at Carolina

Fox 1 p.m.

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

This game was initially set to have the No. 3 Fox team of Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, which would have snapped a streak of the Cowboys getting 34 straight games broadcast by networks’ No. 1 or No. 2 teams. However, a late change means it will get the No. 2 team of Davis and Olsen (who were initially set to work the Washington Commanders-New Orleans Saints game in this window instead).

That’s interesting for a game featuring 5-8 and 3-10 teams, but this one is actually going to a lot of the country (because of the unusual setup for this week where both Fox and CBS have doubleheaders), and significantly more than Commanders-Saints (which has 8-5 and 5-8 teams). It’s unclear what exactly prompted the change, but with the decision to send Cowboys-Panthers more widely, it makes sense to have the No. 2 team on that call.

For Dallas, keep an eye on RB Rico Dowdle. He had 131 rushing yards on 18 carries in Monday’s 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and the times the Cowboys turned to Ezekiel Elliott (two carries for four yards) instead seemed like a mistake. For three-point home favorites Carolina, QB Bryce Young is again under a microscope; he’s found some success since returning from an early-season benching, but threw for just 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception (and a 55.9% completion mark) in a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. We’ll see if his seat heats up at all here, with veteran Andy Dalton waiting in the wings.

Miami at Houston

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

NY Jets at Jacksonville

Fox 1 p.m.

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Washington at New Orleans

Fox 1 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Sports USA Radio: Josh Appel, Brandon Noble

Baltimore at NY Giants

CBS/Paramount+ 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Cincinnati at Tennessee

Fox 1 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Sunday, Dec. 15, afternoon window

New England at Arizona

CBS/Paramount+ 4:25 p.m.

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Amanda Baliones

Indianapolis at Denver

CBS/Paramount+ 4:25 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Featured game 1: Buffalo at Detroit

CBS/Paramount+ 4:25 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn, James White

CBS is sending its The NFL Today pregame show on the road for this one, and that seems worth it. As mentioned, this has the highest over-under total of the week (54.5 points), and it features two great teams that enter at 10-3 and 12-1 respectively. The Bills are coming off that aforementioned tough 44-42 road loss against the Rams, so it will be interesting to see how they bounce back. Meanwhile, the Lions (2.5-point home favorites) haven’t lost since Sept. 15, but only won their last two games by three points each.

While the Buffalo offense gets a lot of the ink around the team, DE Greg Rousseau is a player to watch. He has a team-high 6.5 sacks on the season, plus 42 tackles, but was held to just one assisted tackle and no sacks last week. For Detroit, S Kerby Joseph has a team-high seven interceptions this year, and recorded three solo tackles and an assisted tackle in their 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday.

Tampa Bay at LA Chargers

Fox 4:25 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Compass Media Radio: Josh Lewin, Brian Baldinger

Featured game 2: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Fox 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Sal Paolantonio, Courtney Cronin

This is a terrific matchup of 10-3 and 11-2 teams, but teams that still have questions circling around them. For both of them, many of those questions revolve around the passing game. The Eagles are 5.5-point home favorites in this all-Pennsylvania matchup, but neither team’s passing offense looks great right now.

On that front, Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson threw for just 158 yards with a 57.7% completion mark (but two touchdowns) in last week’s win over the Browns. Meanwhile, Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts threw for just 108 yards (with a 66.7% completion mark) and two touchdowns in last week’s win over the Panthers, which prompted a lot of post-game discussion over receiver A.J. Brown’s criticisms of the team’s passing game. We’ll see who can get their aerial attack going Sunday, and how Brady will analyze these QBs.

Sunday, Dec. 15, Sunday Night Football

Featured/only game: Green Bay at Seattle

NBC/Universo/Peacock 8:20 p.m.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Universo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú, Ariana Figuera

Westwood One Radio: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

As noted, the Seahawks are atop the NFC West despite just an 8-5 record. But they have the Rams just a win back of them heading into this week, and the Cardinals and 49ers just two wins back. Meanwhile, the Packers (three-point road favorites) are 9-4, but well behind the 12-1 Lions and 11-2 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. But they’re sixth in the NFC at the moment, and in good position for a playoff berth.

For Seattle, QB Geno Smith is again getting some buzz. He posted a remarkable 80.0% completion mark last week in a 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, albeit while only throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown. For Green Bay, RB Josh Jacobs continues to be key, rushing for 67 yards (with a 3.7 yards per carry average) and three touchdowns in a 34-31 loss to Detroit last week. And we’ll see how Collinsworth, coming off a notable ManningCast appearance, calls this one.

Monday, Dec. 16, Monday Night Football

Featured game 1: Chicago at Minnesota

ABC/ESPN+ 8:15 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

The NFC North is one of the best divisions in football this season, and while the Bears are just 4-9, they’re only seven-point road underdogs against the 11-2 Vikings. So this might be more interesting than it appears on paper. And it’s certainly a big game for the Vikings, one game back of the Lions for the division lead heading into the week.

Rookie QB Caleb Williams remains a big question for the Bears. He has 2,746 passing yards with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 62.2% completion mark on the season, but threw for just 134 yards in a 38-13 loss to the 49ers last week (albeit with two touchdowns, no picks, and a 73.9% completion rate). And there are discussions to be had about how the team’s offense is working (or not working) under new interim head coach Thomas Brown, who started the year as Chicago’s passing game coordinator, then became offensive coordinator on Nov. 12, then became head coach on Nov. 29.

For the Vikings, there are also quarterback questions, but on a different level. Sam Darnold has done very well for them this season, to the degree that Adam Schefter’s report last week that they haven’t had contract extension conversations with him (with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, out for the season with an injury, waiting in the wings) sparked “huge mistake” discussion on ESPN. He threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Atlanta Falcons last week; what will he do this week, and how will it affect those talks or lack thereof?

Featured game 2: Atlanta at Las Vegas

ESPN/ESPN Deportes 8:30 p.m.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Reddick, Laura Rutledge

ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, MJ Acosta-Ruiz

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Kugler, James Lofton

The Monday Night Football second game here is of some interest, despite the Falcons being 6-7 and the Raiders just 2-11. Even with that record, Atlanta’s just one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South division lead. Meanwhile, the Raiders (four-point home underdogs) don’t have a ton to play for, but head coach Antonio Pierce may be motivated to get whatever wins he can. (Even if the team overall may be better served by tanking, potentially for Shedeur Sanders, that’s not likely to help Pierce’s chances of retaining his job.)

For Las Vegas, LB Robert Spillane is a player to watch. He has a team-high 118 tackles this season, including seven (five solo) in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. For Atlanta, QB Kirk Cousins remains under the microscope, with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wings. Cousins had one of his worst games of the year last week in his return to Minnesota, throwing for 344 yards but completing just 62.2% of his passes (well below his 67.0% year-long average) and tossing two interceptions with no touchdowns. We’ll see what he can do here.

H/T Sammy for the listings!