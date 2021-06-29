Tuesday, June 29
NY Mets at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Blue Jays]
Arizona at St. Louis, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza
Wednesday, June 30
Arizona at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Brewers – 2 p.m.]
Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, MLBN/MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Washington, MLBN 4 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Rockies]
LA Angels at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Red Sox]
Seattle at Toronto, YouTube 7 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Mark DeRosa, Sarah Langs, Jon Morosi
Miami at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Oakland, MLBN 10:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at White Sox]
Thursday, July 1
LA Angels at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Red Sox]
Minnesota at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian
Friday, July 2
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Dodgers at Nationals]
Saturday, July 3
NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Philadelphia, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Houston at Cleveland, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Boston at Oakland, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Baltimore at LA Angels, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]
Sunday, July 4
LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN 11 a.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS 1 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Ron Darling
Texas at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Oakland, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Angels]
NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN2 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
StatCast, ESPN 2 – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello
San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 10:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
Monday, July 5
Chi White Sox at Minnesota, ESPN 7 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez
Detroit at Texas, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at LA Angels, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Kevin Connors, Jessica Mendoza
[Top photo of Jacob deGrom pitching against the Phillies on June 26 from Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports]