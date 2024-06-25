Tuesday, June 25
NY Yankees at NY Mets
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur
Oakland at LA Angels
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Washington at San Diego
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at San Francisco [Alt: Minnesota at Arizona]
MLB Network 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia at Detroit [Alt: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati]
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Colorado at Houston [Alt: Miami at Kansas City]
MLB Network 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Boston
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at NY Mets [Alt: Atlanta at St. Louis]
MLB Network 7 p.m.
Bob Costas, TBA, Jon Morosi
LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Arizona [Alt: Chi Cubs at San Francisco]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Thursday, June 27
Chi Cubs at San Francisco [Alt: Minnesota at Arizona]
MLBN/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Kansas City
FS1 8 p.m.
TBA
Detroit at LA Angels
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Friday, June 28
Miami at Philadelphia
ESPN+ 6 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at NY Mets
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Xavier Scruggs, Heidi Watney
San Diego at Boston
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker
NY Yankees at Toronto
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cincinnati at St. Louis [Alt: Chi Cubs at Milwaukee]
MLB Network 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco [Alt: Minnesota at Seattle]
MLB Network 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Saturday, June 29
Colorado at Chi White Sox
MLB Network 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Milwaukee
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
Texas at Baltimore
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski
LA Dodgers at San Francisco
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal
Detroit at LA Angels
ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Seattle [Alt: Detroit at LA Angels]
MLB Network 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, June 30
Pittsburgh at Atlanta
Roku 11:30 a.m.
Brandon Gaudin, Matt Capps, Wiley Ballard
Houston at NY Mets
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Toronto [Alt: San Diego at Boston]
MLB Network 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Miami at Philadelphia
MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Detroit at LA Angels [Alt: Minnesota at Seattle]
MLB Network 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Texas at Baltimore
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, Buster Olney
