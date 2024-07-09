Freddie Freeman Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday, July 9

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia
TBS 6:30 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur

Toronto at San Francisco
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Seattle at San Diego [Alt: Atlanta at Arizona]
MLB Network 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Wednesday, July 10

Minnesota at Chi White Sox
MLB Network 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian

Toronto at San Francisco [Alt: Atlanta at Arizona]
MLB Network 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Arizona
MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Thursday, July 11

Washington at NY Mets [Alt: Colorado at Cincinnati]
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Colorado at Cincinnati
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia [Alt: Cubs at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.]
MLB Network 6 p.m.
TBA/MLBN Showcase

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Arizona [Alt: Seattle at Angels]
MLB Network 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday, July 12

Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.
TBA

NY Yankees at Baltimore
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at St. Louis
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
TBA

HBCU Swingman Classic
MLB Network 8 p.m.
Dave Sims, Harold Reynolds, Emily Haydel, Ken Griffey Jr (contributor)

Minnesota at San Francisco
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Saturday, July 13

LA Dodgers at Detroit
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Baltimore
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA

MLB All-Star Futures Game
MLB Network 4 p.m.
Melanie Newman, Mark DeRosa, Jonathan Mayo, Sande Charles

Atlanta at San Diego
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Minnesota at San Francisco
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Seattle at LA Angels
MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Toronto at Arizona [Alt: Seattle at Angels]
MLB Network 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, July 14

NY Yankees at Baltimore
Roku 11:30 a.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Jeff Nelson, Ben McDonald, Brett Hollander

Colorado at NY Mets [Alt: Cleveland at Tampa Bay]
MLB Network 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at St. Louis
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

2024 MLB Draft
MLB Network 7 p.m. – Midnight
ESPN 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
MLB Network talent: Greg Amsinger, Melanie Newman, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Lance Brozdowski, Jim Callis, Carlos Collazo, Tony Vitello

