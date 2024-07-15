Monday, July 15
2024 MLB Home Run Derby
ESPN/ESPN2 8 p.m.
ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Todd Frazier, Alden Gonzalez, Buster Olney
ESPN2 (Statcast): Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello
ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis
ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian
MLB Network All-Star Game TV Schedule
- All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (Replay 7/13), 1 p.m.
- All-Star Media Day, 2 p.m.
- Intentional Talk, 5 p.m.
- All-Star Batting Practice, 6 p.m.
- MLB Tonight, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
2024 MLB All-Star Game
National vs American
FOX 8 p.m. (Pregame Show at 7 p.m.)
FOX: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
FOX Pregame: Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez
FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta
ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian
MLB Network All-Star Game TV Schedule
- Red Carpet Show, 2 p.m.
- 2024 Home Run Derby (reply), 3:30 p.m.
- Intentional Talk, 5 p.m.
- All-Star Batting Practice, 6 p.m.
- All-Star Game Post-Game Show, 11 p.m.
MLB.TV: All RSN games will be free from July 19th through July 22nd. National games are not included, and local blackouts apply.
Friday, July 19
Arizona at Chi Cubs
MLB Network 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Detroit at Toronto
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
San Diego at Cleveland
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
NY Mets at Miami
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at LA Dodgers [Alt: Houston at Seattle]
MLB Network 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, July 20
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Detroit at Toronto
ESPN+ 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Miami [Alt: Angels at Oakland]
MLB Network 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Arizona at Chi Cubs
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Boston at LA Dodgers
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Houston at Seattle [Alt: San Francisco at Colorado, 10 p.m.]
MLB Network 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, July 21
Milwaukee at Minnesota
Roku 1 p.m.
Cory Provus, Tim Dillard, Sophia Minnaert
San Diego at Cleveland
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at LA Dodgers
ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, Buster Olney
ESPN2 (Statcast): Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello
Monday, July 22
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at Minnesota [Alt: Cincinnati at Atlanta]
MLB Network 7:30 p.m.
TBA/MLB Showcase
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers
MLB Network 11:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
